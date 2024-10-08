MicuRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Promising Results from MRX-5 Study for Treating Mycobacterium abscessus Infections

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MicuRx Pharmaceuticals is excited to announce the publication of groundbreaking research on MRX-5, a novel oral oxaborole prodrug, demonstrating significant potential in the treatment of pulmonary infections caused by Mycobacterium abscessus (Mab), a severe nontuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) infection. The research was led by Dr. Gyanu Lamichhane, Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

The study, published in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, evaluated MRX-5 against clinical isolates of M. abscessus in a validated mouse model. The results revealed that MRX-5 achieved a dose-dependent reduction in lung bacterial burden, with dose of 15 mg/kg showing efficacy comparable to the current standard-of-care.

Key Findings:

MRX-5 demonstrated significant efficacy against a variety of M. abscessus isolates, including drug-resistant strains, offering hope for patients with limited treatment options.

At dose of 15 mg/kg, MRX-5 achieved a reduction in lung bacterial loads comparable to established therapies.

MRX-5 showed dose-linear pharmacokinetics, indicating the potential for predictable and manageable dosing in clinical settings.

The study marks the first evaluation of MRX-5, the oral prodrug of MRX-6038, in an animal model, demonstrating MRX-5 is well tolerated and effective over extended treatment durations.

"We are excited about the potential of MRX-5 to provide a much-needed new treatment option for patients suffering from Mycobacterium abscessus infections," said Jerry Li, the President of MicuRx Pharmaceuticals. "The oral formulation of MRX-5 represents a critical advancement in NTM therapy, particularly for vulnerable patient populations, including those with cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, and immunosuppression, who struggle with existing treatment regimens."

Mab infections are notoriously difficult to treat, often requiring prolonged, complex, and poorly tolerated courses of multiple antibiotics. With no FDA-approved treatment for Mab, the results of this study are a promising step towards addressing the growing unmet clinical need for effective and convenient treatment options. Importantly, MRX-5 offers an oral alternative to current treatment regimens that are primarily intravenous and highly toxic, with failure rates exceeding 50%. MRX-5 could vastly improve patient compliance and quality of life compared to the current standard intravenous therapies.

MicuRx Pharmaceuticals is committed to advancing the development of MRX-5 and looks forward to initiating clinical trials in patients to further evaluate its safety and efficacy in human subjects.

About MicuRx Pharmaceuticals

MicuRx Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections. With a mission to address significant unmet medical needs, MicuRx is advancing a portfolio of drug candidates targeting difficult-to-treat infections.

