MICWARE to Launch "Dynamic Share Map" Globally: 3D Digital Platform to be Unveiled at MWC Barcelona 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MICWARE Group (hereinafter "MICWARE") today announced the planned release of the latest version of its 3D digital platform, "Dynamic Share Map," on March 1, 2026. Following the launch, MICWARE intends to showcase the platform's capabilities at Mobile World Congress ("MWC") Barcelona 2026 in Spain starting March 2, 2026.

Share the Dynamic Future of a Vivid 3D Space!

3D Spatial Image generated by Dynamic Share Map MICWARE Stand: MWC2026. This image is a conceptual digital rendering of the Company’s stand.

Dynamic Share Map is designed to be a 3D digital platform that aggregates, curates, and monetizes location-based multimedia content. The platform collects visual and spatial data from open map data, real-time edge data, and high- fidelity contents. Specifically, Dynamic Share Map integrates:

Open Map Data: Including the Japanese government's 3D city model "PLATEAU" and OpenStreetMap.

Real-time Edge Data: Visual and spatial data captured directly from the field, such as dashcam footage.

High-Fidelity Content: Premium 3D assets crafted by professional creators.

By processing these diverse sources with MICWAREʼs proprietary 3D modeling technology, Dynamic Share Map is designed to transform raw data into a "visual and dynamic 3D space" – intended to offer an immersive, city-scale 3D visualization experience.

Following the March 1st release, MICWARE plans to head to MWC Barcelona 2026, a trade show dedicated to the mobile communications industry. There, MICWARE plans to demonstrate the strategic value of Dynamic Share Map to the B2B market, targeting sectors with growing demand for advanced spatial services, including disaster prevention simulation, urban planning, infrastructure management, and the tourism industry.

To learn more about MICWARE visit: https://micware.co.jp/en/

Dynamic Share Map is available for download on our official website: https://www.dynamicsharemap.com

Exhibition Details: MWC Barcelona 2026

Dates: March 2 ‒ 5, 2026

Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Location: Hall 6, Stand 6F46 Organizer:

GSMA (GSM Association)

Official Website: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/

Schedule Your Visit

To visit the MICWARE stand at MWC Barcelona 2026, you can make a prior reservation through the official Dynamic Share Map website: https://www.dynamicsharemap.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Although MICWARE believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and MICWARE cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and MICWARE does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

