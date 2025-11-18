Mid-America Catastrophe Services Partners with Agentech in the Development of Advanced Claims Processing Within the Insurance Claims Industry

This alliance equips Mid-America Catastrophe Services' adjusters with a digital roster of over 200 AI 'coworkers' and automated workflows to improve claims accuracy, accelerate processing, and scale during CAT events and daily claims.

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentech.com , a leading provider of AI-enabled claims automation technology, today announced a strategic integration with Mid-America Catastrophe Services, one of the nation's foremost independent adjusting, TPA, and catastrophe claims service firms. This partnership represents a major step forward in bringing agentic AI technology to the front lines of property and casualty (P&C) claims, streamlining adjuster workflows while preserving the human touch of an experienced adjuster at the heart of the claims experience.

The Agentech-Mid-America partnership exemplifies how independent adjusting firms and third-party administrators (TPAs) can leverage automation to modernize operations, incorporate enhanced compliance, improve accuracy, and scale efficiently, all without sacrificing quality or the human touch.

As part of this collaboration, Mid-America will implement QA Complete™ , Agentech's intelligent file review agent suite, to enhance the quality assurance process for residential property insurance claims. By combining Agentech's purpose-built AI 'coworkers' with Mid-America's decades of experience in field and desk adjusting, the two companies are providing a smarter, more scalable approach to claims management, particularly during high-volume events.

"This partnership allows our adjusters to do what they do best, serve policyholders with empathy, precision, and speed," said Zack Meadows, CEO of Mid-America Catastrophe Services. "By eliminating repetitive QA tasks through Agentech's intelligent automation, we are empowering our people to focus on communication, decision-making, and delivering a better overall claims experience by closing the claim more quickly."

QA Complete™ functions as a team of digital coworkers purpose-built for desk adjusters, automating the file review process that traditionally requires manual inspection of documentation prior to submission to the carrier. By adopting this AI solution, Mid-America has further streamlined the claim file review for completeness, compliance, consistency, and accuracy, significantly reducing turnaround time and administrative burden.

Through Agentech's agentic AI framework, QA Complete™ operates as part of a scalable, 24/7 digital workforce, available to support daily claims volume and expand instantly during catastrophic weather events. For firms like Mid-America, this translates into consistent quality, even during surge events, without needing to scale human QA teams or rely on offshore review models.

The technology cross-references documents such as FNOLs, estimates, GLRs, sketches, photo reports, and more against carrier-specific rulesets and guidelines, surfacing discrepancies, missing information, and compliance risks before files are submitted. Each QA Complete™ interaction is audit-ready, offering full transparency and traceability.

"This cost-effective and time-efficient collaboration sets a new benchmark for human-AI collaboration in claims handling," said Robin Roberson , President and co-founder of Agentech. "Our agentic technology solutions enhance adjuster productivity, as we automate the mundane and manual tasks associated with the claims process for them. Mid-America's forward-looking adoption of AI not only supports their adjusters but also strengthens relationships with carrier partners who demand faster, accurate, and more compliant claim files."

"The Agentech team were wonderful to work with, especially during the early stages of the product development. They not only listened to our concerns but incorporated our experience and knowledge into what became QA Complete™. We love how seamless the process is when leveraging our shared data sets within the Xactimate® ecosystem. Reviewed files are returned in minutes and a clear recommendation report is created for our adjusters to review and execute against. QA Complete™ is not only helping our team improve the quality of our deliverables and reduce cycle times, but the almost real-time feedback is also supplementing our adjusters' world class training. Combining Agentech's solutions with Mid-America's proprietary workflows, we continue to demonstrate to our clients why their faith and trust in Mid-America is well deserved." stated Jared Dearth , EVP at Mid-America Catastrophe Services.

About Agentech

Agentech.com is a leading AI claims automation platform specializing in digital coworker agents and workflows designed to support desk adjusters within insurance carriers, TPAs, and adjusting firms. Its flagship solutions streamline workflows in claims, compliance, and customer service, combining the power of large language models with industry-specific logic for unmatched speed, consistency, and scalability (without added labor).

About Mid America Catastrophe Services

Mid-America Catastrophe Services, founded in 1980 and based in Mobile, Alabama, is one of the nation's leading independent adjusting and TPA firms. With a nationwide network of experienced adjusters, Mid-America delivers comprehensive claims solutions built on quality, empathy, and innovation. Combining four decades of expertise with modern technology partnerships, Mid-America continues to set the standard for accurate, efficient, and human-centered claims handling.

About Agentech's Digital Roster and Workflows

QA Complete™ is one example of how agentic agents are supporting a specific process within the insurance claims workflow in real time, drastically improving turnaround SLAs for insurance carriers, TPAs, IA firms, and third-party service providers. Agentech's AI-powered file review agent group is designed to streamline the quality assurance process for residential property insurance claims. Acting as a team of digital coworkers, QA Complete™ automatically reviews claim files for completeness, compliance, and accuracy such as classifying documents, detecting inconsistencies, validating against carrier-specific guidelines, and generating actionable recommendations. It enables faster turnaround times, reduces manual workload for adjusters, and ensures audit-ready documentation, all while maintaining the human oversight necessary for confident, and empathetic claim resolution.

