Mid America Logistics Announces International Expansion to Guadalajara, Mexico, in Addition to Opening Its Sixth US Operations Center in Northwest Arkansas

ST. LOUIS, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid America Logistics, one of the fastest-growing technology-enabled logistics and trucking companies in North America, has announced the opening of its first International office in Guadalajara, Mexico, along with its sixth U.S. office in Rogers, Arkansas.

Mid America Logistics has formed Mid America Freight Logistics Mexico Inc., a wholly owned Mexican subsidiary that will function as its primary base of cross-border operations, Spanish-speaking customer service and overflow center for back-office operations. The initial staff has been selected and training commences in early July. The office is scheduled to go live the first week of September.

"Our clients continue to request transportation services to and from Mexico. It has always been a subject of ambiguity for shippers, but despite the political climate, demand in the U.S.-Mexico market is strong," said Josh Cale, director of operations. "International expansion has connotations of adding complexity to domestic-focused firms, however, our team spent several months surveying the market and planning a potential expansion - the business case is compelling."

Mid America also continues domestic expansion plans by opening its sixth U.S. operations center in Rogers, Arkansas. The office will commence operations in August with five employees, with plans to have 10 employees within a year. Development of its client base and operations is already taking place. One of the firm's St. Louis-based market directors, Kyle Walker, a Northwest Arkansas native, will assume the leadership role.

Mid America Logistics' President Mark Kummer stated, "The Northwest Arkansas economy continues to flourish. In the last year alone, our volume delivering into Arkansas has doubled and the number of Arkansas-based clients has quadrupled. As a company, we are not making qualitative-based decisions by opening in large highly competitive markets. We are making quantitative-based decisions based on growth potential and talent."

Prior to these expansions, Mid America Logistics' truckload shipping volume has increased 162 percent on a rolling 12-month average, with corresponding revenue growth at 167 percent during the same period. Revenue is forecast to exceed $140 million in this calendar year. Since expanding to new markets 14 months ago, over 60 percent of the firm's revenue originates and is processed outside its St. Louis headquarters.

Mid America Logistics is the fastest-growing transportation firm based in the Gateway Region. With offices in St. Louis, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Phoenix and further expansions, including internationally in Guadalajara, Mexico, and Northwest Arkansas, Mid America has made its mark in the fields of trucking, logistics and technology. Employing over 120 employees across six states, the company offers full truckload, less-than-truckload and transportation technology services to clients in the food production, retail, CPG, industrial and agricultural industries. The company was recently recognized as a Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post Dispatch and as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Gateway region by the St. Louis Business Journal.

