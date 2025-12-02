Alice Flath joins Texas-based family of super premium pet nutrition brands

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid America Pet Food , parent company and manufacturer of premium pet food brands including VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food , has named Alice Flath vice president of sales.

MID AMERICA PET FOOD APPOINTS NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES

Flath brings more than 15 years of progressive sales experience, including over a decade within the pet food industry. She most recently served as senior vice president of sales and marketing at Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company and, prior to that, was vice president of sales – North America at Instinct. She holds an MBA from Olin Business School of Washington University in St. Louis.

As a member of Mid America Pet Food's leadership team, she reports directly to CEO Jeff Caswell. She leads the sales team in advancing MAPF's sales strategy to drive sustainable growth, increase profitability and expand brand reach.

"Alice's extensive experience in pet food, combined with her proven track record in sales leadership, will be instrumental as we continue to grow our market presence," said Caswell. "Her strategic vision and deep understanding of our industry will help us get our products into the hands of more pet parents and deliver on our mission to provide super premium pet nutrition."

Mid America Pet Food brands continue to lead innovation in the pet space, setting new standards for quality and transparency. The company's recent product launches, including VICTOR's Bully Fuel and Sensitive Skin & Stomach formulas, reflect its commitment to enriching the lives of pet families through purposeful nutrition.

"The strength of MAPF's brand portfolio, combined with its commitment to sourcing high-quality ingredients with high values of quality, real meat protein, presents tremendous opportunities," said Flath. "I look forward to leading the sales team to advance MAPF's sales strategy while driving results and long-term growth."

For more information about Mid America Pet Food and its brands, visit www.mapf.com .

About VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food

Founded in 2007, VICTOR Super Premium Pet Food (VICTOR) is produced by Mid America Pet Food. Based in East Texas, VICTOR offers reliable pet nutrition at a common-sense value for the loyal companions who are Always By Your Side®. VICTOR's super premium dog food formulas have been nationally recognized and are a trusted nutrition source for pet owners across the country, including outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, trainers and breeders. More information about VICTOR is available at www.victorpetfood.com.

Media Contact:

Kendra Byrd

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Mid America Pet Food