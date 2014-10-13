Mid-Atlantic Builders Hosting VIP Event to Unveil Multi-Generational Living at The Villages of Savannah in Brandywine

Now they can experience this rare opportunity for luxurious multi-generational living at a special VIP Reveal Event on October 13-14 from 11am to 6pm. While many builders offer an occasional design with an in-law suite, The Villages of Savannah is the first fully multi-generational community, as each of the community's 18 home designs can be custom-fit for multi-gen living.

At the VIP Reveal Event, guests will tour three new decorated single family home models and learn about all the ways they can personalize the home of their choice to fit the needs of their families. To unlock special VIP-only Incentives including priority home site selections, home shoppers can visit MidAtlanticBuilders.com/Savannah to register as a VIP or call (301) 782-9036.

The Villages of Savannah will feature floorplans never before built in Prince George's County. The Reveal event will include the opportunity to walk through the new Palermo, Sorrento and Capri model homes. Each offers the opportunity to personalize with a variety of design and structural options, including multi-generational suites that give families the opportunity for both privacy and togetherness.

"Every family has unique needs, and their homes reflect that," said John Lavery, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "When families attend the VIP Reveal Event, they'll find that The Villages of Savannah offers everything from our most spacious homes to hold the largest families to single-level-living homes for those looking for an easy, convenient design with all living space on one level."

Homes at The Villages of Savannah start from the upper $400's. They range from 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 6 bathrooms and 1,801 to 6,971 square feet. The three home styles include:

Estate Homes elevating traditional designs with added luxury and innovation for growing families.

Multi-Gen Homes designed to be the pinnacle of flexible family living for buyers with adult children or aging parents.

Single-Level Homes to fuel an active lifestyle with easy living all on one level for empty-nesters.

Mid-Atlantic Builders is known for creating High-Performance Homes. The team will work with homebuyers to create a custom-fit home, personalized with a variety of selections, options and upgrades. Every home includes its Energy$mart program that ensures each home uses less energy and saves owners money each month. And each home is also built with advanced materials and techniques to provide a comfortable, healthy living environment.

ABOUT MID-ATLANTIC BUILDERS

Mid-Atlantic Builders offers the finest new homes and communities in the Washington, D.C., metro area. Founded in 1976, Mid-Atlantic Builders has produced more than 1,500 new homes in Maryland and Virginia. Mid-Atlantic is a past winner of the NAHB America's Best Builder award and is a 12-time winner of MBIA's Builder of the Year.

Contact: Stephen Paul

Phone: (301) 231-8610

Email: spaul@midatlanticbuilders.com

SOURCE Mid-Atlantic Builders