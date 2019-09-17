Mid-Atlantic Builders Recognized by PEPCO as the D.C. Area's No. 1 Energy-Efficient Homebuilder

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-Atlantic Builders has been honored for building the most energy-efficient home in the Potomac Electric Power Company (PEPCO) service area. This year, approximately 600 homes were rated for their energy efficiency –– and nine of the 10 most energy-efficient homes were Mid-Atlantic Builders homes.

Mid-Atlantic Builders has a 40-year history of building new homes and communities in the Washington, D.C., area. With its Energy$martSM program, the builder is committed to providing energy-efficient features in all homes — from high-efficiency windows with low-emissivity glass to fully insulated exterior doors.

"Buying a new home is a major life decision, and we are always grateful when a customer chooses Mid-Atlantic Builders," said Stephen Paul, Mid-Atlantic Builders' Executive Vice President. "So we want to reward them by building a one-of-a-kind home that offers the highest levels of comfort and energy efficiency. It's an honor to know that the effort we put into that is paying off for our homeowners."

The PEPCO service area extends throughout the D.C. metro area and covers Prince George's and Montgomery counties, as well as Washington, D.C. The power supply company has partnered with EmPOWER Maryland and Energy StarTM to hold the Homebuilder & Rater Awards each year to encourage the continued creation of more energy-efficient homes.

"When you go to buy a car, you want to test drive it. You want to know how many miles per gallon it gets," said John Lavery, Mid-Atlantic Builders' Vice President and Director of Sales and Marketing. "Yet so many people make an even larger investment, a home, without even thinking about energy efficiency. Because we measure how energy efficient our homes are, we can tell them exactly how their new home will perform."

Each new home created is provided with a score on the Home Energy Rating System (HERS) index. This nationally recognized system is used to evaluate the majority of new homes in the U.S. The lower the score on the HERS index, the more energy-efficient the home.

According to the statistics released by the ICF, an independent energy consulting company, homes created by Mid-Atlantic Builders in 2018 saved an average of 6.22 megawatt-hours (MWh) more than a code-built home. Their most efficient home — and the recipient of the top award — saved 7.98 MWh.

Comparatively, the average number of megawatt-hours saved by all new homes in the PEPCO service area was 2.87 MWh.

ABOUT MID-ATLANTIC BUILDERS

Mid-Atlantic Builders offers the finest new homes and communities in the Washington, D.C., metro area. Founded in 1976, Mid-Atlantic Builders has produced more than 1,500 new homes in Maryland and Virginia. Mid-Atlantic is a past winner of the NAHB America's Best Builder award and is a 12-time winner of MBIA's Builder of the Year.

