Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care Generates $10.2 Million in Total Savings for Medicare, Achieves Perfect Quality Score Rating

TAMPA, Fla., WASHINGTON, D.C., FAIRFAX, Va., ROCKVILLE, Md. and BALTIMORE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) announced today that Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care generated $10.2 million in total savings for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) while simultaneously achieving a perfect quality rating for Medicare beneficiaries, according to figures released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Since 2017, Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care has consistently achieved shared savings, generating more than $38 million in total savings for Medicare. With a savings rate of 11.6%, the ACO is one of highest performers out of all MSSP ACOs in this performance year. In 2020, Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care served 9,740 Medicare beneficiaries across Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. and generated $4.1 million in shared savings.

Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care also partnered with CHS to improve care and quality outcomes through timely and preventive care. Leveraging innovative technology to track population health trends, CHS supported Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care to meet quality standards annually, and most recently, helped them achieve a perfect quality score of 100%. This high-quality level of care has also helped keep patients out of the hospital and ER resulting in a 29% decrease in inpatient visits per 1,000 since 2019 and a 27% decrease in ER visits per 1,000 since 2019, its most recent benchmark year1.

"It's encouraging to see the successful performance of value-based care and the ACO model each year," said Dr. Roji Menon, Medical Director for Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care. "Beyond the savings we've achieved for the Medicare Shared Savings Program, the support and structure of the model enables us to deliver high-quality, preventive care that ultimately improves the lives of our beneficiaries."

"Mid-Atlantic Collaborative Care's success showcases how ACOs can help independent providers balance efficient spending and effective patient care," said Anthony Valdés, President of Collaborative Health Systems. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting them and other providers as they work to manage costs while simultaneously delivering exceptional care."

Medicare ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated, high-quality care to their Medicare beneficiaries. The Shared Savings Program offers providers and suppliers an opportunity to create an ACO, which agrees to be held accountable for the quality, cost, and experience of care of an assigned Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) beneficiary population. The Shared Savings Program has different tracks that allow ACOs to select an arrangement that makes the most sense for their organization.

About Collaborative Health Systems

Collaborative Health Systems (CHS) is a management services organization that partners with independent primary care physicians as they move to value-based models. Its core belief is that primary care physicians are in the best position to influence the quality and cost of healthcare. CHS provides comprehensive support for its physician partners by providing management services, risk contracting, and population health capabilities, including actionable data and other tools, to deliver care coordination and closure of gaps in care. CHS provides additional services to secure and deliver favorable value-based contracts with commercial and other health plans. CHS currently manages two Next Generation ACOs, one Direct Contracting entity, eight MSSP ACOs, a Care Transformation Organization, and three Independent Practice Associations. CHS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation.

1Benchmark year 3 for Mid-Atlantic in the MSSP program.

