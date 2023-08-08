Mid-Continent Welcomes Governor Abbott to Celebrate Opening of $22Million Macro Hub in Laredo

300,000 sq. ft Facility Will Generate Over 100 Direct Jobs While Strengthening Value Chains; Will Deliver to 45 States With 40% of all Shipments Within Texas

LAREDO, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mid-Continent Steel and Wire (Mid-Continent), a division of Deacero Group, welcomed Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other local leaders, company staff, customers, service providers and community partners to a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Macro Hub in Laredo, TX. Raul Gutierrez, Chairman and CEO of Deacero Group; Fernando Villanueva, CEO of Mid-Continent; and Governor Abbott spoke at the ceremony, which was followed by a guided tour of the 300,000 sq. ft facility.

Mid-Continent is one of the leading wire manufacturers in North America. The company's main locations are in Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; and Poplar Bluff, MO and with its MAGNUM and STAY TUFF brands, it is the nation's largest nail manufacturer and one of the most important agricultural fencing producers. Its new Macro Hub, which is already in operation, was built with an investment of $22 Million and will generate more than 100 direct jobs.

"This Macro Hub will extend the North American value chain so manufacturers in Texas and throughout the US will have the steel and wire products they need, quickly and securely," said Raul Gutierrez, Chairman and CEO of Deacero Group. "This will bring good jobs to Laredo; but the impact will be much greater for Texas and the whole United States."

"Governor Abbott's robust, pro-growth economic agenda has helped our company grow and prosper and we appreciate it greatly," said Fernando Villanueva, CEO of Mid-Continent. "As a result, we're able to expand both investments and jobs in Texas in a way that contributes to the strengthening of value chains, as well as to the generation of a resilient, inclusive, and competitive economic region. We're very excited about this development."

"I want to say a Texas-sized thank you to Mid-Continent Steel and Wire for choosing Laredo to build their new Macro Hub facility," said Governor Abbott. "When you look at the size of this facility, it shows you what is needed to keep up with the size of demand for the steel and fencing products made and distributed here. This is spurred by the growth we have in Texas, and steel plays an important role in the building of the future of our state. Texas is the fastest-growing state in the United States, and with so much growth taking place, there is truly no better place for a steel-related business to address that growth than a business like this in a location like this. Laredo plays a pivotal role for Texas ranking No. 1 for exports in the United States for 21 years in a row. This facility will help add to that trade."

The Macro Hub is a one-stop solution for Mid-Continent's business partners and customers. The facility serves as a strategic logistics point where steel production/manufacturing from plants in several regions is consolidated, offering a broad portfolio of products in a single delivery. It will deliver to 45 U.S. states, with 40% of all shipments within Texas.

The traffic of 2,600 monthly inbound and outbound trips will generate business/revenue for local and regional suppliers. The company has already formed strategic alliances with nearly 60 trucking companies, two US customs brokers, and local businesses such as rack installation companies, local drayage, pallet businesses, welding companies, mobile equipment providers, etc.

The Macro Hub is located at 18515 West Peak Road in Laredo and began operations last month.

About Mid-Continent Steel and Wire (Mid-Continent):

Mid-Continent is one of the biggest wire manufacturers in North America. Its main locations are in Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; and Poplar Bluff, MO; and with its MAGNUM and STAY TUFF brands, it is the nation's largest nail manufacturer and one of the most important agricultural fencing producers. The company serves a wide variety of sectors through its Mid-Continent Steel and Wire (MCSW) family of brands

Mid-Continent is owned by Deacero, a family-owned company that was started more than 70 years ago in a small warehouse in Monterrey, Mexico. Deacero is a fully integrated company that brings new life to steel with an infrastructure for recycling metal scrap, steel mills, finished product plants and distribution centers, and is one of the most environmentally sustainable steel companies with one of the lowest CO2 emissions in North America. In 2022, Deacero opened a global trade and corporate affairs office in Washington, DC.

For more information, visit www.mcswusa.com and www.deacero.com.

