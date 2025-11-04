Mid-Season Recap: Top Battle Court Teams Fight for Each Point as Positions on Leaderboard Tighten

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) Battle Court Fall 2025 season is heating up as teams battle for playoff positioning in the second half of the season. With weeks left before the double-header playoff on Friday, Dec 5 (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.), the intensity on the court is reaching new heights, with every match playing a crucial role in the race to the top. The top four scoring teams will advance to the playoffs: Currently the top four spots are held by the Cyclones, Renegades, Warriors, and Fireballs with less than two points separating the entire WJAL from top to bottom. The two winning teams from the playoff will face off at the final on Friday, Dec. 12 (7 p.m.).

"This is the closest race for the playoffs in the eight-season history of the WJAL. You can feel the urgency in every point played," said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League. "These athletes are stepping it up across the board, and the second half of the season promises to be even more thrilling than the first."

At the mid-season mark, the Cyclones team has emerged as the dominant force, led by team captain Emmanuel Romain Laduche, known courtside as Manú, and team owners Chris Cote and Mike Ryan, longtime producers of the "Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz." This is especially exciting as this could be the team's most recent championship title since 2022. Meanwhile, reigning champions, the Renegades, and the Warriors are keeping the pressure on, with the Fireballs not far behind. As the season progresses, the Devils and the Chargers will look to turn the tide and make a late-season push toward playoff contention.

Battle Court matches are played at the Magic City Fronton in Miami on Tuesdays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. and on Fridays at 7 p.m. Friday matches are open to spectators and present the world's fastest ball sport in an exciting, family-friendly setting. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission and self-parking are free.

Florida-based fans can also enjoy seamless wagering and live streaming via the Hard Rock Bet app. Fans unable to attend in person can follow the action live on the Jai-Alai Network (WJAL's YouTube channel), ESPN3, FUBO TV, or Jai-Alai TV (www.jaialai.live).

The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL) is dedicated to revitalizing the world's fastest ball sport by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans across the globe. The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton in Miami, located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave.

