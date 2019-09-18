Mid-South Immigration Advocates and CasaLuz Awarded $600,000 for Immigrant Victim Services

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) has awarded a $600,000 grant to Mid-South Immigration Advocates (MIA) for its collaborative partnership with CasaLuz.

MIA and CasaLuz began their partnership in 2016 to provide holistic legal representation and victim advocacy to Hispanic and Latinx survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking. This award provides continuation funding for the partners' collaboration for the years 2019 through 2022.

CasaLuz is the anchor of the project, as the region's first and only culturally specific victim advocacy and support agency serving immigrant survivors. "CasaLuz was founded in 2015 to meet the unique needs of Hispanic victims of abuse, who face barriers accessing suitable services," says Inés Negrette, Executive Director and founder of CasaLuz. "Through this grant, our organizations help vulnerable clients break the cycle of abuse and move forward to lives free from violence."

MIA and CasaLuz are pleased to have the opportunity to continue supporting the Hispanic and Latinx communities by empowering victims with access to justice, healing, and safety.

Join Mid-South Immigration Advocates, CasaLuz, and the Refugee Empowerment Program on October 4, 2019 for a half-day training on the impact of domestic violence on immigrant and refugee communities in the Mid-South. This training will provide participants with an understanding of the unique dynamics of domestic violence in immigrant and refugee communities, including the cultural aspects of domestic violence, the effects on children, and barriers to justice.

When Love Hurts: Domestic Violence Through an Immigrant and Refugee Lens

October 4, 2019

8:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Caritas Community Center and Café

2509 Harvard Ave

Memphis, TN 38112

$15 - REGISTRATION REQUIRED

To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/71404906999 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2499785830108538/

CONTACT: Sally M. Joyner

PHONE: (901) 244-4367

EMAIL: joyner@miamemphis.org

WEB: www.miamemphis.org

SOURCE Mid-South Immigration Advocates

