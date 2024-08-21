Mid-South restaurants join Healthier 901 challenge, dish up healthier menu options

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 20 local eateries, bakeries and meal prep cafes have joined the Healthier 901 challenge, powered by Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, to give their Mid-South customers healthier food options.

Launched a year ago, Healthier 901 is a challenge to all Mid-Southerners to lose one million pounds in three-years. More than weight loss, Healthier 901 is inspiring the community to adopt a healthy, active lifestyle.

As an expansion of Healthier 901, the restaurants' initiative is serving up delicious local and international fare using robust spices, fresh produce, lean proteins and heart-healthy oils.

Michelle Wilson, marketing coordinator of two Mid-South restaurants, Cheffie's Cafe and Swanky's Taco Shop, pays close attention when sourcing good quality ingredients. Both eateries are participating in Healthier 901 to make on-the-go eating healthier.

"Just like at home or at the grocery store, when we order from our vendors, we check labels for nutritional value and quality," said Wilson. "Olive oil, for example, may contain some canola oil. We only want pure olive oil because of the health benefits. It's in those small details that you can find an abundance of flavor."

Panamanian restaurant owner Arturo Azcarate with Curry N Jerk in downtown Memphis underwent a triple heart bypass three years ago. Since then, his approach to cooking includes trying out vegetarian and vegan dishes.

"I won't substitute flavor, but I will experiment with ingredients to achieve a salty bite without the sodium, a sweet bite without the sugar," he said. "The creativity is endless if you're willing to open your palette to new adventures in food."

For a full list of participating Healthier 901 restaurants, please visit Healthier901.com/restaurants.

Don't miss Healthier 901 Fest on Saturday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shelby Farms. Free fun for everyone, this second annual event will feature a Find Your Fit Zone, cooking demonstrations with local celebrity chef, complimentary health screenings from the Cigna Healthcare Wellness in Motion mobile clinic and much more.

Every day this month, Healthier 901 sponsor Nike is giving away a new pair of sneakers. Existing Healthier 901 members are automatically entered to win, and non-members can enter to win by creating a free account with Healthier 901. Daily giveaway drawings are held at 3 p.m. CDT, and winners are notified via email and acknowledged on Healthier 901's digital platforms. Restrictions apply.

