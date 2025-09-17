MIDAS and OLEON join forces to advance sustainable immersion cooling for data centers

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MIDAS, a pioneer in immersion cooling for data centers, is partnering with Oleon, a trusted provider of sustainable, bio-based oleochemical products. Following extensive testing, Oleon's Qloe™ fluids have been officially approved for use in MIDAS' advanced plug-and-play immersion systems—marking a significant step forward in sustainable high-performance data-center cooling.

The collaboration arrives as AI, high performance computing (HPC), and crypto workloads drive unprecedented heat densities amid increasing energy and water constraints.

Together, MIDAS and Oleon will deliver efficient, sustainable cooling that meets both performance and environmental requirements.

Next-Generation Immersion Cooling

MIDAS' immersion systems are engineered for the extreme demands of modern workloads, delivering significant energy savings and space reduction with built-in redundancy for maximum reliability. This scalable, future-ready approach enables higher density with a smaller environmental footprint.

Oleon's Qloe™ fluids complement these systems: derived from renewable plant-based sources, they are biodegradable, non-toxic, and environmentally responsible. With excellent dielectric strength, high thermal transfer, low viscosity, and high flash points, Qloe™ is ideal for safe, high-performance immersion cooling.

"Data centers shouldn't have to choose between density and sustainability," said Scott Sickmiller, CEO of MIDAS Immersion. "By combining MIDAS's proven immersion platforms with Oleon's Qloe™ fluid, customers gain reliable thermal headroom with renewable, biodegradable chemistry—ready for AI at scale."

"The collaboration with Midas has been great," said Maarten Trautmann, Data Center Fluids Lead at Oleon. "Midas has a long history of immersion cooling deployments and we've proven the compatibility of our systems, with a drive to sustainability and performance. I look forward to collaborating with Midas on a global scale."

About MIDAS - MIDAS revolutionizes data-center cooling with plug-and-play immersion systems for AI, HPC, and crypto workloads—delivering energy and space savings, built-in redundancy, scalability, and sustainability backed by proven global deployments.

More information: https://midasimmersion.com/ | LinkedIn

About Oleon - Oleon specialises in the development and production of sustainable chemical solutions derived from natural, renewable resources. With a strong commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship, Oleon's Qloe™ fluids represent the forefront of eco-friendly, high-performance dielectric cooling technology.

More information: www.oleon.com | Linkedin

For inquiries or a personalized demo, contact [email protected]

