Midas Protocol and SuchApp Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SuchApp, the world's first 5G blockchain-enabled messaging app, and Midas Protocol, an emerging blockchain solutions company based in Singapore, have announced a strategic partnership designed to make life easier for both cryptocurrency enthusiasts as well as newbies. The agreement includes integrating SuchApp's SPS token into the Midas Protocol's cutting edge digital asset wallet.

Midas Protocol is currently offering a token sale to create an intelligent tool for everyone to manage, invest, trade, exchange and spend crypto-assets. As a decentralized platform built on blockchain technology, token sale funds will be used to develop its products and drive the company's mission to increase wealth through smart crypto investment and portfolio management. Midas Protocol aims to be the smartest universal wallet for all essential crypto needs, from safekeeping, intelligent trading, portfolio management, easy conversion to fiat and spending of cryptocurrencies.

SuchApp combines best-of-class messaging with the power of a social network architected over a robust, enterprise-level blockchain economy to create the world's first 5G messaging ecosphere. From one easy-to-use app users will be converting their smartphones into a single point of contact for talking to friends; socializing and networking with like-minded people; buying, selling and trading goods and services and making payments with our own digital currency.

"I am excited about the strategic partnership with SuchApp. Both organizations have much synergy and we share a common goal to contribute to the blockchain ecosystem. This partnership with SuchApp is a very important step for us as it will help Midas Protocol increase mainstream global adoption and reach more users worldwide," Dr. David Nguyen Vu, Chairman and CFO of Midas Protocol recently explained.

"For SuchApp, the partnership with Midas Protocol is especially strategic. Their strong position within the Asian marketplace will enable us to reach our goal of becoming one of the globe's top 5 messaging apps even sooner than expected. We are looking forward to a long and prosperous relationship together," announced Ronny Shany, CEO of SuchApp

Together, both companies will leverage their respective strengths to facilitate the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies across Asia and around the globe.

About Midas Protocol

Midas platform helps traders limit risks and capture opportunities with many advanced order types so they can sleep well at night. Join them on Telegram to get latest updates: t.me/midasprotocolglobal and visit their website for more information.

About SuchApp

SuchApp brings the content of social media platforms to messaging. It's the first-ever 5G messaging service that provides 4K video, text, and VoIP communication, content creation, marketing, and ecommerce all under one platform and driven by blockchain technology. Visit the SuchApp website to learn more about their ICO.

