MidCap Advisors Advises Leading Midwest Psychiatric Care Provider in Its Acquisition by Health Catalyst Capital

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MidCap Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to a leading provider of psychiatric medical care for elderly and disabled adults based in the Midwest on its recent acquisition by Health Catalyst Capital (HCC), a New York-based private equity firm.

MidCap Advisors is headquartered in New York, NY.

The Midwest-based practice serves long-term care facilities and hospitals through a highly scalable, clinician-led model that consistently delivers high-quality care to a vulnerable patient population. With HCC's backing, the practice plans to expand its regional footprint by leveraging the firm's healthcare network and operational expertise.

MidCap Advisors' Scott Yoder, Managing Director, and Jake Liberman, Analyst, led the transaction.

"MidCap led the recapitalization of my practice, and the results speak for themselves. MidCap's market preparation, combined with hands-on guidance throughout the process, culminated in exactly the outcome I wanted - a partnership with a firm that shares my commitment to quality care and brings real resources to help the practice grow," said the founding physician.

About MidCap Advisors

MidCap Advisors (MidCap) is a premier New York-based boutique investment bank providing tailored M&A advisory, diligence, and direct investing services to the lower and middle market. With over 20 years of experience and more than 400 completed transactions, MidCap's team of former business operators delivers expert, industry-specific guidance to entrepreneurs and management teams across the insurance, healthcare, industrial, and education sectors.

About Health Catalyst Capital

Health Catalyst Capital (HCC) invests in privately held healthcare services and technology businesses that aim to enhance care quality, access, and affordability. HCC leverages relationships with over 250 major healthcare and technology enterprises to identify sustainable investment themes. HCC drives value creation by helping portfolio company management teams integrate AI into their operations and build commercial relationships that accelerate growth, including hundreds of direct introductions by HCC to prospective customers and partners.

Media Contact:

Hannah Figueroa | MidCap Advisors, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 646.442.8366

SOURCE MidCap Advisors, LLC.