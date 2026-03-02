MidCap Advisors Advises ASZ International in Strategic Sale to Sterling Risk

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MidCap Advisors, LLC ("MidCap Advisors"), a leading investment bank serving lower-middle-market businesses, served as the exclusive financial advisor to ASZ International, Inc. ("ASZ International") in its acquisition by Sterling Risk Insurance ("Sterling Risk"), a leading independently owned insurance brokerage and risk management firm.

Founded in 2018, ASZ International has developed a strong reputation for delivering specialized commercial insurance solutions through a relationship-driven approach and deep market expertise. The transaction represents an important milestone in the firm's evolution, providing expanded resources, capabilities, and market access to support its clients and future growth.

The acquisition marks Sterling Risk's latest strategic investment as the firm continues to expand its platform and strengthen expertise across targeted industry verticals.

"ASZ International has experienced strong growth over the past several years, and I reached a point where partnering with a larger platform felt like the right next step to better support our clients and continue building for the future," said Marc Zettl, Founder and President of ASZ International. "MidCap Advisors played a critical role throughout the process — they took the time to understand what mattered most to my clients and me and helped us find an organization that truly aligns with our culture and long-term vision."

MidCap Advisors managed a structured and highly tailored transaction process, navigating the unique aspects of the engagement while advising ASZ International on positioning, partner evaluation, and negotiations through closing.

"We're honored to have advised ASZ International on its successful sale to Sterling Risk," said Ryan Sanford, Managing Director at MidCap Advisors. "This transaction reflects the strength of ASZ's team and positions the organization for continued growth alongside a partner that shares its vision and commitment to clients."

About MidCap Advisors

MidCap Advisors is a boutique investment banking firm focused on mergers and acquisitions within the insurance brokerage and financial services industries. The firm provides strategic advisory services to founder-led and lower-middle-market businesses, guiding clients through successful transactions and long-term partnership decisions.

About ASZ International

ASZ International is an independent insurance agency specializing in commercial insurance solutions tailored to the needs of businesses across a range of industries. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has focused on delivering personalized service and long-term client relationships.

About Sterling Risk

Sterling Risk Insurance is an independently owned insurance brokerage and risk management firm providing property & casualty insurance, employee benefits, and risk advisory services to businesses and individuals nationwide.

Media Contact:

Hannah Figueroa

646.442.8366

[email protected]

SOURCE MidCap Advisors, LLC.