MidCap Advisors Drives Successful Transaction Between Pumping Solutions and The Rapid Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MidCap Advisors, a leading investment bank serving lower-middle-market businesses, is pleased to announce its role as the exclusive financial advisor to Pumping Solutions, Inc., or the "Company," in its sale to The Rapid Group, a portfolio company of Hidden Harbor Capital Partners.

New York, NY

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, Pumping Solutions has evolved into a highly respected provider of pump service, repair, and emergency support for commercial and residential high-rise infrastructure. The Company is distinguished by its technical capabilities, including a fully equipped machine shop, advanced diagnostic tools, and a seasoned team of technicians supported by a strong and deeply experienced management team that has steered the organization for decades. Pumping Solutions' leadership will continue to oversee day-to-day operations as part of The Rapid Group platform.

Reflecting on his experience working with MidCap Advisors, John Meyers, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pumping Solutions, shared, "MidCap brought a deep understanding of our business, articulated our value clearly, and navigated the process. Their guidance throughout materially improved our result."

The transaction was led by John Poppe, Co-Founding Partner, who commented that, "The partnership with The Rapid Group enhances the combined entity's service capabilities and geographic reach while maintaining its reputation for responsiveness and technical excellence."

Throughout the engagement, MidCap worked closely with the Pumping Solutions leadership team to understand the Company's history, culture, and long-term priorities. Mary Matzelle, Controller of Pumping Solutions, stated, "MidCap helped structure and present our financials clearly and led the diligence process, supporting management's decisions at critical points."

About Pumping Solutions, Inc.

Pumping Solutions provides pump service, repair, modernization, and emergency response for commercial and residential high-rise facilities. With advanced diagnostic capabilities, machine-shop resources, and an experienced technical team, the Company supports critical building infrastructure across the region.

About The Rapid Group

The Rapid Group ("TRG") is a Northeastern facility services provider specializing in pump, motor, and related repair services for water, wastewater, and industrial applications. TRG offers comprehensive solutions to meet facility and project requirements and is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer satisfaction. Learn more at therapidgroupusa.com.

About Hidden Harbor Capital Partners

Hidden Harbor Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on building businesses through operational excellence and disciplined execution. The firm manages over $2 billion in assets and invests out of its third fund, a $825 million vehicle. Learn more at www.hh-cp.com.

About MidCap Advisors

MidCap Advisors is a leading investment banking firm providing M&A advisory and strategic consulting services to lower-middle-market companies. With sector expertise and a hands-on, partner-driven approach, MidCap helps business owners maximize value and achieve their long-term strategic ambitions. Learn more at www.midcapadvisors.com.

