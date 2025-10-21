MidCap Advisors Guides Innovative Insurance Group in Landmark Sale to ALKEME Insurance

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MidCap Advisors, a leading lower to middle-market investment bank, is pleased to announce it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Innovative Insurance Group in its recent sale to ALKEME Insurance, one of the nation's fastest-growing independent insurance brokerages.

In a competitive market defined by consolidation and innovation, this transaction showcases how entrepreneurial agencies can unlock new growth and value through strategic alignment. By joining forces with ALKEME, Innovative Insurance Group gains further scale and enhanced infrastructure of a national platform while preserving the client-first culture that has fueled its success for a decade.

Founded in 2015 through the merger of several Virginia-based agencies, Innovative Insurance Group has built a reputation for its deep carrier relationships, consultative expertise, and leadership in employee benefits, HR, and ACA compliance. The firm's strong East Coast presence and experienced leadership team position it as a cornerstone of ALKEME's expanding benefits platform.

"Joining ALKEME is an exciting step forward for our agency and our clients," said Samuel Irby, Co-Founding Partner of Innovative Insurance Group. "We share ALKEME's commitment to innovation, service, and putting people first."

"It was a privilege to lead the Innovative team on this deal. Transactions like this show just how vibrant and opportunity-rich the insurance M&A landscape remains, especially when agencies with strong regional roots join forces with a group like ALKEME, which brings a distinctive approach to building and supporting agency partnerships," stated Ryan Sanford, Managing Director at MidCap Advisors.

MidCap Advisors' Insurance Practice continues to represent high-performing agencies nationwide, guiding owners through pivotal and complex transactions and partnering with them to identify the right strategic and cultural fits for long-term success.

About Innovative Insurance Group

Innovative was formed in 2015 through the merger of Benefits Group, Inc., Insurance Services of the South, Inc., Weaver & Weaver Insurance Agency, Inc., and Dennison Insurance Agency, Inc. Headquartered in Virginia, Innovative Insurance Group provides group, employee benefits, individual, and senior health insurance solutions to brokers and employees across the East Coast. Since its founding, the firm has been recognized for its consultative approach, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to client success.

About ALKEME Insurance

ALKEME Insurance is a Top-35 national insurance brokerage, with more than 60 offices across 29 states. ALKEME offers commercial, personal, and employee benefits solutions, empowering agency owners with flexible partnership models, shared resources, and the freedom to grow on their own terms.

About MidCap Advisors

MidCap Advisors is a boutique investment bank specializing in lower- to middle-market mergers and acquisitions and strategic consulting, offering both sell-side and buy-side advisory services. With offices nationwide, MidCap is dedicated to understanding what matters most to each client – leveraging its deep industry expertise to structure transactions that protect their legacy, maximize value, and achieve their strategic objectives.

