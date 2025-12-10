MidCap Advisors Guides Island Reproductive Services Through Partnership That Marks IVI RMA's Entry into the New York City Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MidCap Advisors, a leading lower-middle-market investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, is pleased to announce its role as exclusive financial advisor to Island Reproductive Services ("IRS") in its strategic partnership with IVI RMA North America ("IVI RMA").

The partnership brings IRS - Staten Island's only fertility practice with an on-site IVF laboratory and full assisted reproductive services - into IVI RMA's national network. As part of the transaction, IRS's two offices and 29 employees will become part of IVI RMA, with the practice continuing under the Island Reproductive Services name. Physicians Dr. Eric Knochenhauer and Dr. Michael Traub will remain in leadership positions.

This collaboration marks IVI RMA North America's entry into the New York City market, broadening access to advanced fertility treatment for patients in Staten Island, the greater NYC area, and New Jersey. By combining IRS's clinical expertise with IVI RMA's extensive infrastructure - including sophisticated laboratory capabilities, expanded technology platforms, and comprehensive third-party reproduction services - patients will benefit from an enhanced continuum of care.

"We are proud to have advised Island Reproductive Services on this pivotal transaction," said Scott Yoder, Managing Director at MidCap Advisors. "IRS is a highly respected provider with deep roots in its community. Partnering with IVI RMA positions the practice for continued growth while enhancing access to exceptional fertility care across the New York metropolitan area."

"We truly appreciate MidCap's guidance and deep understanding of women's healthcare. Because of their insight, we found an organization that aligns perfectly with our mission, our team, and the patients we serve. We could not imagine a better partner than IVI RMA to take Island Reproductive Services to the next level." Stated by Dr. Traub, Owner of IRS

About Island Reproductive Services

Founded in 2001 and led by Dr. Eric Knochenhauer and Dr. Michael Traub, Island Reproductive Services is the leading fertility practice on Staten Island. It is the only practice on the island with an in-house IVF laboratory and offers a comprehensive suite of services, including IVF, ICSI, donor egg and embryo programs, fertility preservation, and gestational carrier services. The practice serves patients from Staten Island, New York City, and New Jersey. Learn more at https://ivfny.org

About IVI RMA North America

IVI RMA North America operates one of the largest fertility networks in the U.S., with 25 IVF laboratories and 70 satellite offices. The network has supported the birth of more than 220,000 babies and is recognized for pioneering advances in fertility care, including PGT-A, single-embryo transfer, fertility preservation, and inclusive care. IVI RMA North America is part of IVI RMA Global, the world's largest reproductive medicine group with over 200 locations in 15 countries. Learn more at www.ivirma.com

About MidCap Advisors

MidCap Advisors is a leading investment banking firm providing M&A advisory, capital raising, and strategic consulting services to lower- and middle-market companies. With deep industry expertise, MidCap Advisors helps business owners maximize value, execute strategic transactions, and achieve long-term objectives. Learn more at www.midcapadvisors.com

