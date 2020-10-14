MidCap Advisors, LLC Hires Leonard as Vice President

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MidCap Advisors, LLC hired Tony Leonard as Vice President to focus on advising Retirement and Wealth Advisory firms.

Leonard brings with him nearly thirty years of experience in the Retirement and Wealth Advisory firms' marketplace and will be focusing on mergers and acquisitions, sell-side advisory, diligence and consulting, and direct investing. Leonard holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Notre Dame.

In his role before joining MidCap Advisors, LLC, Leonard was a Managing Director with Wise Rhino Group. Leonard has excelled working with some of the industry's premier financial services firms,

including SEI Investments, Putnam Investments, New York Life Retirement Services, and OneAmerica Retirement Services. Douglas Hendrickson, Partner of MidCap Advisors, LLC, said, "We're very excited to have Tony on board. His depth of experience, knowledge, and relationships will complement our growing team of seasoned professionals."

More information about Tony Leonard is available at the company's Our Firm page at https://www.midcapadvisors.com/team

For over 20 years, MidCap Advisors, LLC has been a nationally recognized leader in middle-market M&A. For more information, contact Ryan Sanford at (212) 722-6714.

SOURCE MidCap Advisors, LLC