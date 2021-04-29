MidCap Financial Announces $875 Million Debut Senior Unsecured Bond Deal

BETHESDA, Md., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MidCap Financial, a credit solutions firm focused on serving the middle market, today announced it has raised $875 million through the issuance of its debut senior unsecured bond transaction, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance existing debt.

The transaction priced at the tight end of talk and was upsized by $50MM as a result of the favorable outcome. J.P. Morgan Securities served as Lead Left Bookrunner. Joint Bookrunners included Apollo Global Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Wells Fargo Securities.

David Moore, CFO of MidCap Financial Services, said "The successful issuance of our bond offering is a significant benchmark for MidCap. The transaction was met with strong demand and is the most recent example of MidCap's positive reception by a diverse and sophisticated investor community at all levels of our capital structure. The pricing on the transaction represents a meaningful savings over the debt it refinances and will bolster our competitive position in the markets we serve."

About MidCap Financial

MidCap Financial is a middle market-focused, specialty finance firm that provides senior debt solutions to companies across all industries. We provide a broad array of products intended to finance growth and manage working capital. As of December 31, 2020, MidCap Financial provides management or other services for over $29.8 billion of commitments, of which $5 billion is managed by MidCap Financial Services Capital Management LLC, a registered investment advisor. At MidCap Financial, our years of experience, strong balance sheet, and flexibility make us the lender of choice for companies across all stages of growth and complexity. MidCap Financial is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement. Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law License.

