MidCap Financial Issuer Trust Announces Proposed $400 Million Notes Offering

BETHESDA, Md., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MidCap Financial Issuer Trust (the "Company") today announced that it is proposing to issue $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 (the "Notes") in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The offering is subject to market conditions and other factors.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of its existing revolving indebtedness, to pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act that are also "qualified purchasers" (as defined in Section 2(a)(51) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended). The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from registration requirements or a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any state securities laws.

The Company maintains a password-protected website for existing and prospective bond investors meeting the eligibility requirements set forth in the preceding paragraph. The Company has posted certain information relating to the Company's business, financial results and this offering on such website.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements in this news release, other than historical information, may be considered "forward-looking statements" and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Statements that are not historical in nature, and which may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "could," "believe," "predict," "potential," "continue," "plan," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "project," "estimate," and similar expressions (or the negative of such expressions) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and, therefore, involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ from those anticipated, estimated or expected. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

About MidCap Financial

MidCap Financial Issuer Trust is a subsidiary of MidCap Financial. Midcap Financial is a middle market-focused, specialty finance firm that provides senior debt solutions to companies across all industries. We provide a broad array of products intended to finance growth and manage working capital. At MidCap Financial, our years of experience, strong balance sheet, and flexibility make us the lender of choice for companies across all stages of growth and complexity. MidCap Financial refers to MidCap FinCo Designated Activity Company, a designated activity company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Ireland, and its applicable subsidiaries. MidCap Financial is managed by Apollo Capital Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., pursuant to an investment management agreement. Loans made or arranged by MidCap Financial Trust pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law License. For more information about MidCap Financial, please visit http://www.midcapfinancial.com.

