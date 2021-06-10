MidCentral Energy Now Operating in Rocky Mountains

MidCentral, headquartered in Oklahoma City, is rapidly expanding across its footprint, which also includes locations in Pennsylvania (servicing the Utica and Marcellus Shales), Midland, TX (servicing the Permian and Delaware Basins), San Antonio, TX (servicing the Eagle Ford Shale), and Oklahoma (servicing the Midcontinent Region and Haynesville). The firm currently employs over 180 team members company wide.

"When a client says they can't meet their customers' needs without us, we feel very confident in our work"

"Our value-add to our customer is truly fueling our growth," said Justin Loven, SVP. "We were asked by an existing client to expand to the Rockies to support their operations. They had plenty of choices but trust MidCentral as a partner."

MidCentral expects to scale operations in the Rocky Mountain region as it has in other markets. Just last month, the company announced a second location in Midland, TX that is expected to bring on an additional 50 employees in the next year. "We are confident that more operators and pressure pumpers will learn about our efficiencies in drilling and well completion and seek us out," said Matt Hughes VP, Operations. "When a client says they can't meet their customers' needs without us, we feel very confident in our work and the investment we are making," Hughes added.

MidCentral's efficiencies have proven to reduce well completion times by 20%. With this expansion into the western U.S., more and more companies can realize those efficiencies and benefit from MidCentral's innovation solutions.

MidCentral is an added value services company committed to driving efficiency in the energy industry. Through on-the-spot customer service, customer-owned asset management and oversight, and data transparency, MidCentral's customers realize maximum returns. For over a decade, MidCentral's emphasis on technology and innovation have allowed their customers to safely optimize resources. From drilling and completion services to manufacturing and remanufacturing, MidCentral's scalable solutions reduce costs and shorten production timelines. MidCentral has been headquartered in Oklahoma since 2010 and has field offices in Colorado, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Texas. Learn more about how MidCentral is revolutionizing the energy industry at MidCentralEnergy.com.

