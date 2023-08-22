Midco Partners with Plume to Introduce Business Wi-Fi Pro and Revolutionize Wi-Fi Experience for Small Businesses

Plume

22 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. and ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiber Connect -- Midco® announced today that its highly anticipated 'Midco Business Wi-Fi Pro powered by Plume WorkPass®' service is now available in all of its markets throughout the midwest. This innovative solution is tailored to meet the connectivity, productivity, and security needs of all small businesses. In addition to powerful front-end services, including adaptive Wi-Fi, Midco Business Wi-Fi Pro brings unique operational insights and intelligence to help small business owners thrive.

With the introduction of Midco Business Wi-Fi Pro, business owners, employees, and customers can gain access to an array of unique features, powered by the cloud and AI, to elevate their Wi-Fi and connectivity experiences:

  • Link™: Reliable, self-optimizing adaptive Wi-Fi can reach every corner of the business.
  • Shield™: Protect data and block threats with AI-based, enterprise-grade security.
  • Concierge®: Control guest networks, security settings, device access, and more.
  • Flow™: Real-time motion awareness for added peace of mind.
  • Keycard: Remotely manage staff 24/7–create profiles, set security controls, and monitor individuals' time at work.

The new service includes Plume-designed SuperPods with Wi-Fi 6 that are placed according to the size of the business premises and ensure superior and uninterrupted wireless coverage. These compact and cutting-edge SuperPods deliver a more optimal, secure, and robust Wi-Fi connection, minimizing dead zones, and increasing wireless capacity to help optimize business productivity.

In addition, small business owners will receive the Midco Business Wi-Fi Pro Mobile app, which empowers them to manage their network and operations effortlessly through a single control pane. The app includes three built-in Wi-Fi networks: Secure, Employee, and Guest which allows the network to be segmented to provide robust security for sensitive information while providing convenient and reliable connectivity for employees and guests.

Midco President Tom McAdaragh said, "One standout feature of Midco Business Wi-Fi Pro is the ability for customers to create a branded Guest Login Portal using the app. This personalized portal enhances the guest experience while strengthening the customer's brand, leaving a lasting impression on business customers."

Niall Robinson, Head of Sales for the Americas at Plume said, "Until now, small businesses have relied on costly enterprise technology or self-built solutions that can be difficult to administer and soak precious management time. We're delighted to partner with Midco to bring a purpose-built solution that allows small business owners to focus on the operational needs of their businesses, enhance productivity, and better serve employees and customers."

Business owners can access the same features and information from a desktop portal to facilitate easy management, offering a convenient alternative to the mobile app. This flexibility ensures that business owners can monitor and control their Wi-Fi networks at any time.

To learn more, visit business.midco.com/services/internet-solutions/business-internet.

About Midco
Midco provides a superior network and an exceptional customer experience while being a force for good in the communities it serves. Midco is the leading provider of reliable, high-speed internet via fiber and fixed wireless technology. By 2025, Midco will deploy 10G, the next great leap for broadband – while expanding its fiber network to rural areas. The company also delivers TV services including Midco Sports (a regional sports network), phone, data center, and advertising services, plus wholesale networking solutions.

Midco fiber serves 490,000 homes and businesses in 400 communities in Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Visit Midco.com to learn more about Midco and how the company has been giving back to communities since 1931.

Learn more about Midco Business

Press contact:
Paige Pearson Meyer 
Vice President of Corporate Communications
+ 1.605.275.6300
[email protected]

About Plume
Plume® is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 50 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, small businesses, and beyond at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing, adaptive WiFi, cyber-security, access and parental controls, and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations, and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync®, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

Visit plume.com, plume.com/homepass, plume.com/workpass, plume.com/uprise, and opensync.io.

Plume, WorkPass, Link, Shield, Concierge, and Flow are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

Press contact:
Andrew Laszacs
Bob Gold & Associates
[email protected]

