Midcoast Energy Announces Anchor Shipper Commitment and Binding Open Season for CJ Express Expansion Project

HOUSTON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Midcoast Energy, LLC ("Midcoast"), through its East Texas operating subsidiary, has entered into commercial agreements with an anchor shipper and one of the leading producers in the Haynesville, for its CJ Express pipeline expansion project. In order to finalize the CJ Express expansion project, Midcoast is conducting a binding Open Season and expects to expeditiously complete negotiations with additional shippers.

The CJ Express project will deliver natural gas produced in the Haynesville into premium demand markets along the U.S. Gulf Coast. CJ Express will connect Midcoast's existing pipeline assets in San Augustine County, Texas, and growing production in the Carthage and Shelby Trough area of the Haynesville Shale, to Midcoast's Clarity pipeline near Silsbee, Texas. The project is expected to provide incremental delivery capacity for up to 1.0 Bcfd from the Carthage area to multiple Gulf Coast markets.

CJ Express will include up to 107 miles of 36" pipeline and a 39,000 HP compressor station. Midcoast expects the expansion project to have an in-service date in early 2021.

Prospective shippers and other interested parties should visit www.midcoastenergy.com for more information about the Open Season, which will run through May 17, 2019.

About Midcoast Energy, LLC

Midcoast is a full-service natural gas and natural gas-liquid (NGL) midstream service provider headquartered in Houston, TX. Midcoast owns three utility scale gas gathering and processing systems, a long-haul NGL transmission system delivering NGLs from multiple supply areas to Mont Belvieu, and an NGL and natural gas marketing business. ArcLight Capital Partners acquired Midcoast from Enbridge in August 2018.

About ArcLight Capital Partners

ArcLight is one of the leading private equity firms focused on energy infrastructure investments. Founded in 2001, the firm helped pioneer an asset-based private equity approach to investing in the dynamic energy sector. ArcLight has invested approximately $21 billion in over 100 transactions since inception. Based in Boston, the firm's investment team employs a hands-on value creation strategy that utilizes its in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists and works closely with the firm's 1,000-person asset management affiliate. More information about ArcLight, and a complete list of ArcLight's portfolio companies, can be found at www.arclightcapital.com.

