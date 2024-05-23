Middle Class United Cooperative Launched by TikTok Influencer Raises $2 Million in 24-Hours

EDGEWATER, Md., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle Class United Cooperative (MCU), a revolutionary new real estate cooperative, has made a remarkable entrance, raising over $2 million and attracting 5,000 members within the first 24 hours of its launch. In just two weeks, MCU's growth has surged to over $3.3 million with more than 6,500 members, highlighting the immense demand by Americans for affordable housing solutions.

Founded by Joe Redden, a former Army veteran and TikTok influencer known as OlderMillenial , MCU aims to address the housing affordability crisis faced by the middle class. With a democratic model that gives each member equal voting rights, MCU emphasizes community, transparency, and social responsibility. The cooperative redistributes surplus profits to charitable causes, reinforcing its commitment to societal impact.

MCU, a grassroots real estate co-op founded by everyday Americans, raised $3.3M in under two weeks. Post this

To ensure fairness and equal participation, MCU's first round of membership is capped at 40,000 members. Each member can invest a minimum and maximum of $500, guaranteeing that every member has equal influence in voting for investments and non-profit charitable activities.

"I want to be part of a unifying movement that shows the elites we are not helpless, and we still have the will to fight on the battlefield of money," said Nicholas Alexander, MCU member, and United States Army Veteran.

Joe Redden, who has amassed over a million followers on TikTok in under ten months, leverages his platform to advocate for financial stability for middle-class families. "MCU's early success is a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives and innovative solutions in tackling pressing social issues. We are thrilled with the overwhelming support and rapid growth of MCU," said Joe Redden. "Our rapid growth shows the power of community and the urgent need for affordable housing. MCU is here to redefine what's possible for the middle class. We're creating more than just affordable housing; we're creating a future where the middle class has a voice and a stake in their own success."

Members are joining the MCU in droves to be a part of this unique movement for the middle class. "So much of life seems out of my control these days. The world progresses with the wants and desires of the elite while leaving the majority left out and displeased with the results of their decisions. That's why I joined. To feel like my voice and actions have an effect in a positive way on the world. One that will help those like me and not just the few like them. I'd rather be a part of something with action than passively complain," says member Cory Green.

For more information or to join the cooperative, visit www.mcucoop.com .

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

Jeremy Powell

[email protected]

1-228-355-4958

Chief Operating Officer at The Middle Class United Cooperative

About The Middle Class United Cooperative (MCU):

The Middle Class United Cooperative (MCU) is dedicated to empowering the middle class by enabling collective organization, financing, purchasing, occupying, and managing real estate properties and assets. Our not-for-profit cooperative removes these assets from the speculative market, transforming them into cooperative member-controlled entities. Our mission focuses on facilitating a shift from extractive profit and rent-seeking practices towards making homeownership affordable and achievable for members of the American middle class.

SOURCE Middle Class United Cooperative Inc