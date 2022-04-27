Middle Ear Implants Market Size to Grow by USD 52.44 million | 41% of Market Growth to Originate in North America | Technavio

The middle ear implants market covers the following areas:

Middle Ear Implants Market Sizing

Middle Ear Implants Market Forecast

Middle Ear Implants Market Analysis

Key Market Report Highlights:

YoY growth (%): 8.65% Performing market contribution: North America at 41% Key consumer countries: US, Germany , France , China , Japan , and Italy

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. The rise in the incidence of hearing loss, along with the growth in the number of elderly people, will facilitate the middle ear implants market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW. The US and Canada are the key countries for the middle ear implants market in North America. Moreover, the presence of major vendors like Envoy Medical, Ototronix, and Medtronic contribute to the region being the largest revenue shareholder in the global middle ear implants market. Therefore, the high prevalence of hearing loss in North America and the significant number of people with sensorineural hearing loss accounts for the region being the highest contributor to the global middle ear implants market during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Offerings

Audio Technologies Srl, Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, Envoy Medical Corp., Grace Medical Inc., MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Ototronix LLC, SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, and Olympus Corp. among others. are few of the key vendors in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Audio Technologies Srl - The company offers middle ear implants products such as Prostheses.

The company offers middle ear implants products such as Prostheses. Cochlear Ltd. - The company offers middle ear implants products such as Carina.

The company offers middle ear implants products such as Carina. Demant AS - The company offers middle ear implants products such as bone anchored hearing.

The company offers middle ear implants products such as bone anchored hearing. Envoy Medical Corp. - The company offers middle ear implants products such as Esteem.

The company offers middle ear implants products such as Esteem. Grace Medical Inc. - The company offers middle ear implants products such as ALTO Centered and Offset middle ear implants.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the market.

Growing incidence of hearing loss:

According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the prevalence of hearing loss rises significantly with age. Older population is likely to face hearing problems. The increasing incidence of hearing loss, especially among all age groups, is a serious concern globally. Thus, the rising incidence of hearing loss implies an increase in demand for hearing devices. Hence, the increase in the incidence of hearing loss among the global population serves as a major driver for the growth of the global middle ear implants market.

Middle Ear Implants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 52.44 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 8.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Audio Technologies Srl, Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, Envoy Medical Corp., Grace Medical Inc., MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Ototronix LLC, SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, and Olympus Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Electromagnetic middle ear implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Electromagnetic middle ear implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Electromagnetic middle ear implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Electromagnetic middle ear implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Electromagnetic middle ear implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Piezoelectric middle ear implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Piezoelectric middle ear implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Piezoelectric middle ear implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Piezoelectric middle ear implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Piezoelectric middle ear implants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Sensorineural hearing loss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Sensorineural hearing loss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sensorineural hearing loss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Sensorineural hearing loss - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Sensorineural hearing loss - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Conductive hearing loss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Conductive hearing loss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Conductive hearing loss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Conductive hearing loss - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Conductive hearing loss - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Mixed hearing loss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Mixed hearing loss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Mixed hearing loss - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Mixed hearing loss - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Mixed hearing loss - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Audio Technologies Srl

Exhibit 103: Audio Technologies Srl - Overview



Exhibit 104: Audio Technologies Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Audio Technologies Srl - Key offerings

11.4 Cochlear Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Cochlear Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Cochlear Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Cochlear Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Cochlear Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Demant AS

Exhibit 110: Demant AS - Overview



Exhibit 111: Demant AS - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Demant AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Demant AS - Segment focus

11.6 Envoy Medical Corp.

Exhibit 114: Envoy Medical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Envoy Medical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Envoy Medical Corp. - Key offerings

11.7 Grace Medical Inc.

Exhibit 117: Grace Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Grace Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Grace Medical Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

Exhibit 120: MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 121: MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Key offerings

11.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 123: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 126: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

11.10 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 128: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Olympus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Ototronix LLC

Exhibit 133: Ototronix LLC - Overview



Exhibit 134: Ototronix LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Ototronix LLC - Key offerings

11.12 SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH

Exhibit 136: SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 137: SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: SPIGGLE and THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

