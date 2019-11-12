Middle East & Africa Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

Middle East & Africa Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage (Indoor Vs Outdoor), By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Others), By Technology, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730642/?utm_source=PRN

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to "Middle East & Africa Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage, By Ownership, By Technology, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market stood at $ 540 million in 2017 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 12% to reach $ 1.14 billion by 2023, owing to growing number of high-rise buildings, increasing internet penetration and rising investments in infrastructure development projects. In addition, increasing number of government initiatives and international events, such as Saudi Vision 2030, FIFA World Cup 2022 and Dubai Expo 2020 are expected to amplify mobile data traffic in the region, which in turn is expected to drive demand for DAS in the region during forecast period. Middle East & Africa Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is controlled by these major players, namely CommScope EMEA Limited, Corning Optical Communication Gmbh & Co. KG, American Tower Corporation, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., and Boingo Wireless, Inc., among others.



"Middle East & Africa Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market By Coverage, By Ownership, By Technology, By End User, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of tire market in Middle East & Africa:

• Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Coverage (Indoor Vs Outdoor), By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral Host & Others), By Technology, By End User, By Country

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

• To gain an in-depth understanding of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) in Middle East & Africa

• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

• To help industry consultants, Distributed Antenna System (DAS) distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

• To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

• To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

• To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Distributed Antenna System (DAS) distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730642/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

