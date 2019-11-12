Middle East & Africa IoT Engineering Services Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

Middle East & Africa IoT Engineering Services Market By Service (Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Security Engineering & Others), By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730643/?utm_source=PRN



NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to "Middle East & Africa IoT Engineering Services Market By Service, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" IoT engineering services market stood at $ 490 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 23% to surpass $ 1.7 billion by 2023, on account of Industry 4.0 revolution, rapidly proliferating adoption of Social, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud and Things (SMACT) technologies, and burgeoning security engineering and risk mitigation demand. Rising number of government initiatives to promote smart technology, and growing adoption of Digital Twin technology is anticipated to boost demand for IoT engineering services across the region in coming years. Moreover, rising demand for automation, data analytics, operational efficiency enhancement and heightened security concerns are likely to fuel Middle East & Africa IoT engineering services market during forecast period. Some of the major players operating in the market are Altran Technologies, SA, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Limited, and Tech Mahindra Limited, among others.

"Middle East & Africa IoT Engineering Services Market By Service, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of IoT Engineering Services market in Middle East & Africa:

• IoT Engineering Services Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Service (Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Security Engineering & Others), By End User Sector, By Country

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

• To gain an in-depth understanding of IoT Engineering Services in Middle East & Africa

• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

• To help industry consultants, IoT Engineering Services distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

• To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

• To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

• To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with IoT Engineering Services distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730643/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

