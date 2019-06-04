NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market is projected to grow from $ 110 million in 2018 to $ 138 million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 4% during 2019-2024, owing to increasing investments in smart grids and energy systems.Moreover, aging power infrastructure, technological advancements and rapid industrialization in MEA countries are expected to positively impact growth of the regionâ€™s lightning arrester market in coming years.



Lightning arrester is used for the protection of equipment at substations, transmission lines and distribution lines against travelling waves. In other words, lightning arrester diverts the abnormal high voltage to the ground without affecting the continuity of supply i.e., the arrestor provides a conducting path to the waves of relatively low impedance between the line and the ground. The selection of arrester depends on various factors like voltage, current and reliability.

In terms of class, Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market has been categorized into transmission lines, distribution lines and substations.Of these categories, distribution line segment dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during forecast period, owing to increasing number of distribution lines in the region.



As MEA countries are witnessing surging demand for power, they are required to maintain high levels of investment in power capacity to meet the demand, which, in turn, is driving the growth of distribution category.

Regionally, Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market is categorized into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Kuwait, Ethiopia and Egypt.The countries are spearheading global smart city innovations.



With huge investments in the development of smart cities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, lightning arrester market is expected to witness healthy growth in these two countries.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



â€¢ To analyze and forecast Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market size.

â€¢ To forecast Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market based on material, voltage rating, class and regional distribution.

â€¢ To identify drivers and challenges for Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market.

â€¢ To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market.

â€¢ To conduct the pricing analysis for Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market.

â€¢ To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market.

Some of the leading players in Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market are ABB Limited, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Crompton Greaves, TE Connectivity, Tridelta, Eberhardt-Martin (EBM) and Elek Engineering.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of lightning arrester manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major lightning arrester manufacturers across the region.

The analyst calculated Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market size by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



â€¢ Lightning arrester manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

â€¢ Lightning arrester end user industries

â€¢ Organizations, forums and alliances related to lightning arrester market

â€¢ Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as lightning arrester manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders, besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

â€¢ Market, by Material

o Polymeric

o Porcelain

â€¢ Market, by Voltage Rating

o Below 35 KV

o 35-110 KV

o Above 110 KV

â€¢ Market, by Class

o Transmission Line

o Substation

o Distribution Line

â€¢ Market, by Country:

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

o Kuwait

o Qatar

o Ethiopia

o Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Middle East & Africa lightning arrester market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a companyâ€™s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



â€¢ Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

â€¢ Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



