According to "Middle East & Africa Organic Acid Market By Type, By End Use, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012 - 2026", Middle East & Africa organic acid market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8%, in value terms, during 2017 – 2026. Growth in the market is expected on account of shifting consumer preference towards organic beverages and natural drinks as compared to alcoholic drinks. Moreover, the ability of organic acids to impart anti-oxidants and anti-bacterial effects to food additives and power drinks is expected to aid the region's organic acids market in coming years.



"Middle East & Africa Organic Acid Market By Type, By End Use, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012 - 2026", discusses the following aspects of organic acid market in MEA region:

• Organic Acid Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Type (Acetic acid, Citric acid, Formic acid and Lactic acid), By End Use (Industrial, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Others), By Country

• Pricing & Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



