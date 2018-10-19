Middle East & Africa Retail Analytics Market to 2023: Growing Retail Industry and Increasing Urbanization and Commercialization

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Middle East & Africa Retail Analytics Market By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East & Africa retail analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22% by 2023, owing to growing retail industry and increasing urbanization and commercialization across the region.



Anticipated double-digit growth in the market can also be attributed to rising demand for automated and mobile retail services, growing adoption of location analytics, and increasing deployment of public Wi-Fi systems across various retail stores.



Some of the other factors that would aid the market growth are increasing number of digitization initiatives and strategies, rising penetration of smartphones and internet connections, and growing adoption of data analytics and marketing services across the region.



Middle East & Africa Retail Analytics Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of retail analytics market in MEA:

Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Component (Software & Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud & On-Premise), By Application, By End User Sector, By Country

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in the Middle East & Africa retail analytics market include



IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Qlik

Infor

Tibco Software Inc.

Tableau Software

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Middle East & Africa Retail Analytics Market Landscape



5. Middle East & Africa Retail Analytics Market Outlook



6. UAE Retail Analytics Market Outlook



7. Saudi Arabia Retail Analytics Market Outlook



8. South Africa Retail Analytics Market Outlook



9. Qatar Retail Analytics Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/43kgfs/middle_east_and?w=5



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

