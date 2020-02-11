Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Lighting Fixtures Market, Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in The Middle East and North Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lighting Fixtures Market in The Middle East and North Africa (MENA), now in its seventh edition, provides historical data and trend on production, international trade and market size of the lighting fixtures industry in the MENA region highlighting the two main market segments for lighting fixtures, residential lighting and professional lighting.



Lighting Demand is broken down by segment (consumer/residential lighting, architectural/commercial lighting, industrial lighting and outdoor lighting) and by light source (Conventional and LED). A focus on LED lighting is provided throughout historical data and forecasts up to 2022.



The analysis also shows a breakdown of the MENA lighting fixtures exports and imports by country.



The competitive system analyses the main companies present in the region, with data on sales and market shares and short company profiles.



The geographical coverage of the report includes:

Gulf Countries: Bahrain , Kuwait , Oman , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , United Arab Emirates

, , , , , Middle East : Jordan, Lebanon

: Jordan, North Africa : Algeria , Egypt , Morocco , Tunisia



The first section of the report shows the aggregate figures and the outlook of the area, including the activity trend and the competitive situation. The second part contains the analysis by single country.



For each country, a description of the distribution system is provided, highlighting the main contractors and architectural companies involved in the lighting business, the main specialist importers and distributors of lighting fixtures and the major building projects in the pipeline.



Country economic indicators (including Real growth of GDP and inflation, population indicators, construction and building activity indicators) are also given for each considered country.

Key Topics Covered



1. MENA: Executive Summary

1.1 Basic data, activity trend and forecasts

Table 1.1 MENA area. Lighting fixtures basic data. Production, International trade and consumption, 2013-2018. US$ million and percentage annual change

Table 1.2 MENA area. Consumption of lighting fixtures, forecasts 2019-2020. US$ million and percentage annual change

Table 1.3 MENA area. Lighting fixtures basic data. Production, International trade and consumption by country, 2018. US$ million and percentage annual change

Figure 1.1 MENA area. Lighting fixtures consumption positioning by country, 2019

Figure 1.2 MENA area. Macroeconomic positioning by country, 2019

Table 1.4 MENA area. Real growth of GDP, 2016-2018 and forecasts 2019-2023, by country. Percentage change

Table 1.5 MENA area. Inflation, 2017-2018 and forecasts 2019-2024, by country. Percentage change

Table 1.6 MENA area. Lighting consumption, forecasts 2019-2020, by country. Percentage change

1.2 Distribution

Figure 1.3 MENA area. Projects distribution chart

Table 1.7 MENA area. Estimated breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel in a sample of companies, 2019. Percentage share

Table 1.8 MENA area. Number of stores by country in a sample of furniture and furnishing chains, 2017

1.3 Competition

Table 1.9 MENA area. Estimated lighting fixtures sales and market shares of 50 among the leading companies, 2019

1.3.1 Residential Lighting

Table 1.10 MENA. Estimated residential lighting fixtures sales and market shares among the leading companies, 2019

Figure 1.4 MENA area. Residential lighting. Breakdown of consumption by positioning of the lamp, 2019. Percentage share*

Table 1.11 MENA area. Residential lighting fixtures sales by product in a sample of companies, 2019. Percentage share

1.3.2 Commercial Lighting

Table 1.12 MENA. Estimated commercial lighting fixtures sales and market shares among the leading companies, 2019

Figure 1.5 MENA area. Commercial lighting. Breakdown of consumption by product, 2019. Percentage share*

Figure 1.6 MENA area. Commercial lighting. Breakdown of consumption by destination, 2019. Percentage share*

Table 1.13 MENA area. Commercial lighting fixtures sales by product in a sample of companies, 2019. % share

Table 1.14 MENA area. Commercial lighting fixtures sales by destination in a sample of companies, 2019. % share

1.3.3 Industrial Lighting

Table 1.15 MENA. Estimated industrial lighting fixtures sales and market shares among the leading companies, 2019

Figure 1.7 MENA area. Industrial lighting. Breakdown of consumption by destination, 2019. Percentage share*

Table 1.16 MENA area. Industrial lighting fixtures sales by destination in a sample of companies, 2019. % share

1.3.4 Outdoor Lighting

Table 1.17 MENA. Estimated outdoor lighting fixtures sales and market shares among the leading companies, 2019

Figure 1.8 MENA area. Outdoor lighting. Breakdown of consumption by destination, 2019. Percentage share*

Table 1.18 MENA area. Outdoor lighting fixtures sales by destination in a sample of companies, 2019. % share

1.4 Market breakdown

Figure 1.9 MENA area. Consumption of lighting fixtures by segment, 2019. Percentage share

1.5 Light sources and IoT

Figure 1.10 MENA area. LED lighting incidence on total, 2010-2018 estimated data and forecasts 2019-2022. Percentage share

2. Saudi Arabia



3. United Arab Emirates



4. Qatar



5. Kuwait



6. Oman



7. Bahrain



8. Lebanon



9. Jordan



10. Egypt



11. Morocco



12. Tunisia



13. Algeria



Companies Mentioned



3 Brothers

Al Meer Lighting

Al Mulla Lighting

Al-Raed Al-Arabi

Asfour Crystal

Belux Eclairage

Debbas

Depa (Decolight)

Eaton

Eglo

El Sewedy-Egylux

Fagerhult

Fenie Brossette

Flos

Gulf Lights Electrical

Huda Lighting

Ikea

Ingelec

Kadri Luminaire

Kandil

Ledvance

Luceco

Lumasense

Musco

Noortek

Nouran Technolight

Nubani

NVC Lighting

Opple

Rostamani (Lumina)

Rouiba Eclairage

Safilum

Schrder

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Siteco

Tunisie LED

Zubair Electric

Zumtobel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwxlhm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



