Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Pay TV & OTT Video Revenue Outlook to 2024: Pay-TV Households & Connections, OTT Video Users, Retail Revenue (Spend) and ASPU
This report provides an outlook on pay-TV and OTT video take-up and revenue in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
Satellite has faired well considering the immense competitive challenges it faces, but IPTV will have the strongest growth in connections over the forecast period.
Retail revenue for TV and video services delivered by pay-TV providers and operators will grow by 7% between 2019 and 2024; this is a notable achievement given the decline in ASPU.
The report provides:
- forecasts for the number of pay-TV households and services, premium OTT video users, their retail revenue (spend) and average spend per user (ASPU)
- forecasts split by pay-TV platform: cable (analogue and digital), IPTV, pay DTT, satellite, and operator OTT; operator OTT and third-party OTT are split by category of OTT video service - linear channels, linear events, TVoD (rental), TVoD (ownership) and SVoD
- forecasts for five individual countries and the Middle East and Africa as a whole.
Key Metrics
- Pay-TV households and connections
- OTT video users
- Retail revenue (spend)
- ASPU
Pay-TV is split by the following access technologies:
- cable (analogue and digital, CATV)
- IPTV
- pay digital terrestrial TV (DTT)
- satellite (DTH)
- operator OTT
- third-party (non-operator) OTT
OTT video is split as follows:
- linear - channels (paid-for and free)
- linear - events
- TVoD (rental and ownership)
- SVoD (paid-for and free)
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive summary
- The retail revenue for pay-TV providers and operators will grow at a CAGR of 1.4% between 2019 and 2024
- Satellite providers in the region will struggle to maintain the value of their services between 2019 and 2024
2. Regional trends
- Geographical coverage: we anticipate revenue growth in all countries
- Significant erosion of the average spend will be counterbalanced by subscriber additions; operator OTT will contribute to an increase in the overall value of video
- The majority of retail revenue growth will come from SVoD services; ASPU will fall thanks to the heavy use of long free trials that are bundled with other services
- Satellite has faired well considering the immense competitive challenges it faces; IPTV will have the strongest growth in connections over the forecast period
- SVoD services will continue to be the most popular form of OTT video in MENA; the market is significantly distorted by free trials and bundled services
3. Country-level trends
- Egypt: IPTV will inject new life into the pay-TV market as anti-piracy initiatives start to have a limited effect on the availability of illegal alternatives to pay-TV
- Egypt: OTT video take-up will begin to grow as barriers such as affordability and lack of high-speed data are tackled
- Oman: Omantel's IPTV service will account for just over half of all traditional pay-TV connections in MENA by 2024
- Oman: the market is very SVoD-centric; Netflix is the most popular provider, but the take-up of homegrown services will grow
- Qatar: Ooredoo's content partnerships will help it to maintain its dominance
- Qatar: OTT video services are primarily additive to traditional pay-TV services, meaning that content differentiation is key
- Saudi Arabia: the effects of the beIN Sports ban are still being felt; ASPU is on a slower growth trajectory as a result
- Saudi Arabia: operators' role in the OTT video services market will continue to become more important during the forecast period
- UAE: the number of traditional pay-TV subscriptions will remain stable, primarily due to the bundling of free OTT services alongside them
- UAE: the OTT video market is growing rapidly but significantly distorted by extended free trials that are bundled with telecoms and pay-TV services
4. Forecast methodology and assumptions
- Our spend forecasts focus on the direct flow of money between consumers and OTT video providers
- How we classify OTT video services in this forecast
Countries Covered
- Egypt (NEW)
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
