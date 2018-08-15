Middle East and Africa Cloud Infrastructure Services Market by Service Type, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical & Country - Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Middle East and Africa Cloud Infrastructure Services Market by Service Type (Storage as a Service, Compute as a Service, Disaster Recovery & Backup as a Service, Managed Hosting), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical & Country - Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cloud infrastructure services market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is expected to grow from USD 2.80 billion in 2018 to USD 4.72 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0%

Cloud infrastructure services are important as these services offer crucial benefits to the enterprises, such as rapid deployments, optimized capital expenditures, and low maintenance costs. Due to major technology upgrades, several enterprises have shifted their setup from on-premises to the cloud. With this, enterprises can save costs and at the same time modernize and protect their IT infrastructure.

This report provides detailed insights into the MEA cloud infrastructure services market, split across service type, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region. The report segments market by service type, deployment model, organization size, vertical, and country. The service type includes storage as a service, compute as a service, disaster recovery and backup as a service, networking as a service, desktops as a service, and managed hosting.

The deployment model for the cloud infrastructure services market covers public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. By organization size, the market has 2 categories: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market size, owing to the easy deployment, affordable costs, availability of advanced technologies, and sophisticated IT infrastructure.





