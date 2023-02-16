Middle East and Africa Construction Industry Databook Series Q1 2023 Update: Comprehensive Reports on 10 Countries in the Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and Africa Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides data and trend analyses on the middle eastern and African construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 1,500+ charts and 1,200+ tables. It details market size & forecast, top cities construction data, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



This title is a bundled offering, comprising 10 country reports.

Country Report 1 - Turkey Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 2 - United Arab Emirates Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 3 - Saudi Arabia Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 4 - Egypt Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 5 - Nigeria Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 6 - Qatar Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 7 - South Africa Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 8 - Oman Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 9 - Tanzania Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 10 - Kenya Construction Industry Databook Series

Scope



Each country report covers the following:

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2018-2027. KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Economic Indicators

Cities Construction Data

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of Middle East and Africa building and infrastructure construction industry.

and building and infrastructure construction industry. Top Ten Cities Construction Value Data-of each country

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

