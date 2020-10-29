Middle East and Africa Food Allergen Testing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Source, Technology, and Food Tested

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020

The MEA food allergen testing market is expected to grow from US$ 55.45 million in 2018 to US$ 98.28 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%from 2019 to 2027.







The legal frameworks associated with the food industry are significant for an effective food control system.Several laws govern the food sector and regulations which are set by the government.



The food manufacturers should be able to comply to these standards and regulations in order to ensure food safety.Stringent food labeling laws and regulations are imposed on the food producers operating in the MEA to ensure that consumers are well aware of the constituents of food products they consider buying.



By correctly following the information provided on food labels such as handling instructions, expiry dates, and allergy warnings, they can avoid unnecessary allergic reactions and protect themselves from food-borne illnesses. This further bolsters the growth of the food allergen testing market

The milk segment led the MEA food allergen testing market, based on source, in 2018.Milk, as well as milk product, allergy is one of the most commonly found food allergies among children.



Cow milk is one of the usual causes of milk allergies; however, milk from sheep, buffalo, goats, and other mammals can also cause allergic reactions, which occur occurs soon after the consumption of milk.Signs and symptoms of milk allergy range from mild to severe, and they include vomiting, wheezing, hives, and digestive problems, varying from person to person.



Milk allergy can also cause anaphylaxis, a severe, life-threatening reaction.Avoiding milk and milk products is the prime solutions to avoid complications associated with milk allergies.



Apart from the symptoms mentioned above, immediate signs and symptoms might include itching or tingling feeling around the lips or mouth; swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat; and coughing or shortness of breath.

Saudi Arabia has the largest COVID-19 cases in the MEA, followed by South Africa and the UAE, among others. The UAE was the first country in the region to report a confirmed case of this infection.

The overall MEA food allergen testing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the MEA food allergen testing market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically associated with the process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA food allergen testing market. A few of the key players in the market in this region are Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Mérieux NutriSciences, ALS Limited, SGS S.A., and TUV SUD SPB PTE. LTD.



