Middle East and Africa Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Report 2018 - Over 150 KPIs for 9 Key Countries

The "Middle East and Africa Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence Databook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a bundled offering, combining 9 countries (Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates).
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in the country. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics. Please note that this is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables.
Report Scope
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer
- By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)
- By Occasion
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Health & Wellness
- Travel
- Apparel
- Electronics
- Fine Dining Restaurant
- Department Store
- Supermarket
- Specialty Retail Store
- Discount Store
- Gas Station or Convenience Store
- Fast Casual Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer
- By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)
- By Key Segments
- - Employee Incentive
- - Sales Incentive
- - Consumer Incentive
- - Festival & Other
- By Scale of Business
- Budget Allocation Trend for 2018
Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size
- By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)
- By Scale of Business
Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size
- By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)
- By Scale of Business
Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size
- Overall
- By Scale of Business
Festival & Others Gift Card Market Size
- By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)
- By Scale of Business
Reason to Buy
- In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2013-2022) for gift cards and incentive cards.
- Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.
- Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.
- Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.
