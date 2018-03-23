Middle East and Africa Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Report 2018 - Over 150 KPIs for 9 Key Countries

This is a bundled offering, combining 9 countries (Egypt, Iran, Israel, Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Arab Emirates).

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in the country. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics. Please note that this is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables.

Report Scope

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)

By Occasion

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Health & Wellness

Travel

Apparel

Electronics

Fine Dining Restaurant

Department Store

Supermarket

Specialty Retail Store

Discount Store

Gas Station or Convenience Store

Fast Casual Restaurant

Entertainment

Other

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)

By Key Segments

- Employee Incentive

- Sales Incentive

- Consumer Incentive

- Festival & Other

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2018

Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size

By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)

By Scale of Business

Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size

By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)

By Scale of Business

Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size

Overall

By Scale of Business

Festival & Others Gift Card Market Size

By Functional Attribute (open loop and closed loop)

By Scale of Business

Reason to Buy

In-depth understanding of gift card and incentive card market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2013-2022) for gift cards and incentive cards.

Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2013-2022) for gift cards and incentive cards. Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your gift cards strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks. Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers. Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

