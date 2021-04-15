Middle East and Africa (MEA) 5G Regulatory Developments and Market Outlook Report 2021: Regulatory Status and Progress, Spectrums, Polices, and Regulations, Case Studies, Takeaways and Recommendations

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G - Regulatory Developments and Outlook in Middle East and Africa (MEA)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Insider Report provides an executive-level overview of current and future 5G spectrum allocations, regulatory developments, and policy initiatives that are supporting 5G deployments and ecosystem development in the region.



5G has become an integral part of several countries' economic development and competitive strategies in Africa and the Middle East (AME). This report analyzes the key regulatory and policy drivers supporting 5G rollouts and ecosystem development in AME. It also provides regulators, telcos and vendors with guidance on the best practices related to these themes, to support 5G development and help unlock the economic benefits of 5G.



The report also reviews examples of key impediments to 5G development in the region, ranging from use cases maturity to vendor constraints and provides best practices on how to address these. It also provides a summary of several AME countries' 5G auctions, national 5G strategies and related policy initiatives.

The three AME country case studies deep dive into the main 5G roadmaps, regulations, policies, and national strategies that the countries have adopted to support 5G services and rollouts. The report then concludes with key findings and recommendations into the establishment of a supportive and investment-friendly regulatory environment for 5G and the initiatives that countries can adopt to foster 5G development.



It provides an in-depth analysis of the following

Section 1: 5G Spectrum, Policies, and Regulations in Africa and the Middle East : A summary overview of the 5G spectrum availability in Africa and the Middle East (AME), deep dives into the main policis and regulations that are being harnessed by regulators and governments to boost the 5G ecosystem's development and gives examples of the impediments to the technology's development.

and the : A summary overview of the 5G spectrum availability in and the (AME), deep dives into the main policis and regulations that are being harnessed by regulators and governments to boost the 5G ecosystem's development and gives examples of the impediments to the technology's development. Section 2: 5G Regulatory Status and Progress in Africa and the Middle East : For six countries in the region, this provides an overview of the status of the 5G spectrum auctions and of their 5G national strategies.

and the : For six countries in the region, this provides an overview of the status of the 5G spectrum auctions and of their 5G national strategies. Section 3: Case studies: Offers three country case studies which examine how regulators and governments have adopted policies and regulations to establish an investment-friendly and supportive ecosystem for 5G development - including timely spectrum availability, adopting national 5G strategies, streamlining planning regulations to facilitate 5G rollouts, incentivizing private investment, and supporting the vertical industries around 5G use cases development.

Section 4: Key findings and recommendations: A summary of key findings and recommendations for regulators, governments, and telcos globally on establishing supportive 5G regulatory and investment ecosystems.

Scope

5G is still emerging in Africa and the Middle East . Governments and regulators are playing a key role in pushing the techology's rollout with the aim of supporting access to higher speed broadband.

and the . Governments and regulators are playing a key role in pushing the techology's rollout with the aim of supporting access to higher speed broadband. Market regulations and policies play a significant role in establishing a thriving 5G ecosystem. Creating a favourable regulatory environment for 5G includes ensuring that there is sufficient spectrum resources in 5G-usable frequency bands on a timely manner, and at a reasonable cost.

Several countries - e.g. Kuwait , KSA, and the UAE - have moved to allocate large spectrum blocks and have defined an agenda for releasing additional spectrum for 5G

, KSA, and the UAE - have moved to allocate large spectrum blocks and have defined an agenda for releasing additional spectrum for 5G Regulators and governments in AME need to release more supportive 5G regulations and policies - e.g. releasing adequate 5G spectrum, supporting network sharing, streamlining planning regulations, as well as lowering the barriers to 5G adoption by consumers, enterprises and the vertical industries.

Reasons to Buy

This Telecom Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination of the regulations and policies that support 5G rollouts and ecosystem development in AME.

It offers insights and best practices on spectrum auctions in AME for 5G - including the amount of frequencies auctioned, the spectrum bands made available, the affordability and timely availability - as a way to help regulators and telcos in their 5G rollouts.

It also talks about regulations that can be harnessed to support network investments such as planning rights regulations, network sharing and supply chain resiliency and diversification.

The report also presents a number of initiatives that governments have adopted to spur an investment-friendly 5G ecosystem such as adopting tax incentives, funding, public-private-partnerships and frameworks supportive to infrastructure investments and innovation.

Further insights and best practices are provided on governments' roles in spurring collaboration in the 5G ecosystem between vertical industry players, telecom operators, vendors, and other relevant ecosystem players to co-create and co-develop 5G use cases and services.

Three AME country case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights around different countries' national 5G strategies and the 5G policies and regulations they have adopted to establish an investment-friendly environment for 5G and to develop the 5G ecosystem.

The report will help regulators, governments and telecom executives craft adapted policies, regulations and national strategies to help unlock the potential of 5G in their markets.

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: 5G Spectrums, Polices, and Regulations

Availability of 5G Spectrum in Africa and the Middle East

and the Main Policies and Regulations to Boost the 5G Ecosystem

Key Considerations for a Supportive 5G Regulatory Ecosystem

Impediments to 5G Development in AME

Section 2: 5G Regulatory Status and Progress in Africa and the Middle East



5G Status and Progress in Africa and the Middle East

and the 5G Spectrum Auctions Status in Africa and the Middle East

Section 3: Case Studies

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Section 4: Key Takeaways and Recommendations

Key Takeaways and Recommendations

Additional Resources

Acronyms and Definitions

Companies Mentioned

