Middle East and Africa (MEA) Compressor Market (2013-2023)

According to the report, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) compressor market is predicted to generate $3.9 billion in revenue by 2023. During the historical period, the market declined by 0.2%, most significantly during 2014–2015. The fall in oil prices, which had affected a large number of industries, was the primary reason behind the market regress. However, the demand for compressors in the region is expected to grow during the forecast period because of an expected recovery in the regional economy in 2019. Furthermore, the packaging sector in the Middle East is anticipated to grow, increasing the demand for compressors.

On the basis of type, the Middle East and Africa compressor market has been subdivided into dynamic compressors and positive displacement compressors. Out of these, positive displacement compressors held the larger revenue share in 2017, resulting from their widespread usage in the automotive industry. Geographically, the North African region is one of the largest automotive markets in MEA. Original equipment manufacturers are setting up production facilities in countries, including Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, and Tunisia, due to the rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and improvement in infrastructure here.



Now, the positive displacement category has been further classified into reciprocating and rotary. Among the two, rotary compressors held the major revenue share in the MEA compressor market in 2017. These compressors are used in a range of applications, including industrial production and power generation. Major countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., and Iran, are implementing policies to minimize their dependency on gas and crude oil production and boost the development of their industrial and power infrastructure.



The construction industry in MEA is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during 2018–2023. Compressors are installed in the air-operated machinery which is used at construction sites; therefore, the increasing number of construction projects is strongly influencing the growth of the Middle East and Africa compressor market. Saudi Vision 2030 is aimed at reducing Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil and increase investments in sectors, including health, education, tourism, and infrastructure. Under this vision, the 26,500-sq. km under-construction Neom project, backed by a $500 million investment, is slated to be completed by 2025.



Further, the IAAF World Athletic Championship is to be held in Qatar in 2019, and the FIFA World Cup 2022 will also take place in the country, for which the Al-Wakrah stadium is being constructed in Doha with an investment of $575 million. Thus, the expanding construction sector will drive the demand for compressors in the region.

The major MEA compressor market players are engaged in an intense competition to provide customers with cost-effective, optimum-quality, and technologically advanced products. Currently, the key players include IDEX Corporation, Colfax Corporation, Man SE, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, ANEST IWATA Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, Valeo SA, and Toyota Industries Corporation.



Middle East and Africa compressor Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Type

- Positive Displacement



- Reciprocating



• In-line

• "V" shaped

• Tandem piston

• Single-acting

• Double-acting

• Diaphragm



- Rotary



• Screw

• Vane

• Lobe and scroll



- Dynamic



- Centrifugal

- Axial flow



Market Segmentation by Lubrication Type

- Oil-flooded

- Oil-free



Market Segmentation by Portability

- Stationary

- Portable



Market Segmentation by Pressure

- Medium-Pressure

- High-Pressure

- Low-Pressure

- Hyper-Pressure

- Ultra-Low-Pressure



Market Segmentation by Application

- Oil and Gas

- Automotive

- Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R)

- Chemical and Cement

- Industrial Manufacturing

- Power

- Construction

- Food and Beverage

- Textile

- Others (includes Healthcare, Research, and Agriculture)



Market Segmentation by Country

- Saudi Arabia Compressor Market



- By type

- By lubrication type

- By portability

- By pressure

- By application



- U.A.E. Compressor Market



- By type

- By lubrication type

- By portability

- By pressure

- By application



- Turkey Compressor Market



- By type

- By lubrication type

- By portability

- By pressure

- By application



- South Africa Compressor Market



- By type

- By lubrication type

- By portability

- By pressure

- By application



- Sudan Compressor Market



- By type

- By lubrication type

- By portability

- By pressure

- By application



- Rest of MEA Compressor Market



- By type

- By lubrication type

- By portability

- By pressure

- By application



