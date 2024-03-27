Middle East and Africa Nutraceuticals Market Report 2023: Regional and Country Level Analysis to 2033 - Evolving Consumer Preferences and a Growing Awareness of the Importance of Health and Wellness

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and Africa Nutraceuticals Market: A Regional and Country Level Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) nutraceuticals market is experiencing substantial growth due to various factors that reflect the evolving consumer preferences and a growing awareness of the importance of health and wellness.

Firstly, there is a rising interest in preventive healthcare, with consumers in the MEA region becoming more conscious of the link between nutrition and overall well-being. Nutraceuticals, which encompass functional foods, dietary supplements, and herbal products, are seen as a convenient and proactive way to address nutritional gaps, support immunity, and promote better health. This increased awareness of the role of nutrition in health is driving the demand for nutraceutical products in the MEA market.

Secondly, lifestyle changes and the prevalence of non-communicable diseases are contributing to the growth of the nutraceuticals market in the MEA region. Urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, and changes in dietary habits have led to an increase in health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Consumers are seeking natural and nutritional solutions to manage and prevent these health conditions. Nutraceuticals, with their focus on providing health benefits beyond basic nutrition, are gaining popularity as a proactive approach to managing these lifestyle-related health concerns.

Thirdly, there is a growing middle-class population in the MEA region with increased purchasing power and a willingness to invest in premium and health-focused products. This demographic shift is fueling the demand for nutraceuticals, which are often positioned as higher-value products compared to conventional foods. The expanding retail landscape and e-commerce platforms are also making nutraceutical products more accessible to consumers across the region, contributing to the overall growth of the nutraceuticals market in the Middle East and Africa.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the main factors driving the demand for Middle East and Africa nutraceuticals market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the Middle East and Africa nutraceuticals market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in Middle East and Africa nutraceuticals industry?

What is the futuristic outlook for the Middle East and Africa nutraceuticals in terms of growth potential?

Which type, source, and distribution channel is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

Which country is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2033-2033)?

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Overview:

Analysis of the current market size and growth potential.

Identification of key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Segmentation and Market Share:

Detailed segmentation based on type, source, and distribution channel.

Insights into the market share of major players and emerging trends.

Competitive Landscape:

Profiling of major players in the Middle East and Africa nutraceuticals market.

Analysis of competitive strategies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forecast and Outlook:

Projection of market trends and growth prospects for the next ten years.

Insights into potential disruptions and factors influencing market dynamics.

Company Profiles

Abbott

ADM

aland Health Holding Ltd.

AMWAY ( MALAYSIA ) SDN. BHD.

Arla Foods amba

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Cargill, Incorporated.

Danone

General Mills Inc.

. Natures Way Foods

Nestle

PepsiCo

Pfizer Inc.

Unilever

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Rise in Demand of Protein-Rich and Gluten Free Snacks

1.1.2 Increasing Demand of Omega-3 Among Infants

1.1.3 Consumers Exhibit a Strong Preference for Natural Ingredients

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and buying criteria

1.6 Impact analysis for key global events- covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

1.7 Recent Advancements in Nutraceuticals and Functional Food Products

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8.1 Market Drivers

1.8.2 Market Restraints

1.8.3 Market Opportunities



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Middle East and Africa Nutraceuticals Market (by Distribution Channel)

2.3.1 Conventional Stores

2.3.2 Specialty Stores

2.3.3 Online Retail

2.3.4 Pharmacies

2.3.5 Others



3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Middle East and Africa Nutraceuticals Market (by Type)

3.3.1 Functional Food

3.3.2 Functional Beverages

3.3.3 Dietary Supplements

3.3.4 Animal Nutrition

3.3.5 Others

3.4 Middle East and Africa Nutraceuticals Market (by Source)

3.4.1 Probiotics

3.4.2 Minerals

3.4.3 Vitamins

3.4.4 Proteins

3.4.5 Fibres and Specialty carbohydrates

3.4.6 Others



4 Region

4.1 Country Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Middle East and Africa

4.3.1 Key Market Participants in Middle East and Africa

4.3.2 Business Drivers

4.3.3 Business Challenges

4.3.4 Application

4.3.5 Product

4.3.6 Middle East and Africa Nutraceuticals Market (by Country)

4.3.6.1 South Africa

4.3.6.2 Saudi Arabia

4.3.6.3 Egypt

4.3.6.4 UAE

4.3.6.5 Israel

4.3.6.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa



5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profile

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers/End-Users

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Analyst View

5.2.7 Market Share



6 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations



7 Research Methodology

