Middle East and Africa Packaged Food Market 2023-2033: Market Thrives as Demand for Health-Conscious Choices and Convenience Soars

The Middle East and Africa's packaged food market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a combination of factors that reflect changing consumer preferences, urbanization, and a rising demand for convenient and ready-to-eat food options.

As the region undergoes economic development and urbanization, there is a noticeable shift in lifestyles, with more consumers opting for packaged foods due to their convenience and time-saving attributes. The packaged food market includes a diverse range of products, such as snacks, ready meals, and convenience foods, among others, catering to the evolving needs of a population with busier schedules and an increasing focus on convenience.

Changing dietary habits and an influx of global food trends are also contributing to the growth of the packaged food market in the Middle East and Africa. As consumers become more exposed to a variety of cuisines and flavors, there is a growing demand for packaged foods that offer diverse taste experiences.

Government initiatives and investments in the food and beverage sector, coupled with advancements in packaging technology, further support the expansion of packaged food market in the region. As food safety and quality standards improve, consumers are gaining confidence in packaged products, contributing to increased consumption. The market is expected to continue evolving as manufacturers respond to consumer demands for healthier, more sustainable options within the packaged food segment.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the main factors driving the demand for Middle East and Africa packaged food market?

What are the current regulatory frameworks governing Middle East and Africa packaged food market?

Company Profiles

Africa Packaging Organization (APO)

Mondi Group

Amcor plc

Crown Holdings, Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Ardagh Group S.A

Berry Global Inc.

Petainer Innopac Packaging Pvt Ltd

Omani Packaging Co. LLC

Sappi Ltd.

Mpact Ltd.

Israel Packaging & Printing Ltd.

Takween Advanced Industries Co.

Transpaco Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Growth of e-commerce has influenced the packaged food market

1.1.2 Busy lifestyles and urbanization have driven the demand for convenient and ready-to-eat packaged products

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and buying criteria

1.6 Impact analysis for key global events- covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

1.7 Analysis on growing demand for premium and luxury packaged food products

1.8 Impact analysis of packaged foods on health and wellness attributes

1.9 Market Dynamics Overview

1.9.1 Market Drivers

1.9.2 Market Restraints

1.9.3 Market Opportunities

2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Middle East and Africa Packaged Food Market (By Application)

2.3.1 Beverage

2.3.2 Prepared Meals

2.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables

2.3.4 Bakery and Confectionery

2.3.5 Dairy Products

2.3.6 Others

3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Middle East and Africa Packaged Food Market (By Product Type)

3.3.1 Rigid

3.3.2 Flexible

3.4 Middle East and Africa Packaged Food Market (By Material Type)

3.4.1 Plastic

3.4.2 Metal

3.4.3 Others

4 Region

4.1 Country Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Middle East and Africa

4.3.1 Application

4.3.2 Product

4.3.3 Middle East and Africa Packaged Food Market (by Country)

4.2.4.1 South Africa

4.2.4.2 Saudi Arabia

4.2.4.3 Egypt

4.2.4.4 UAE

4.2.4.5 Israel

4.2.4.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profile

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers /End-Users

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Market Share

5.2.7 Analyst View

6 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

