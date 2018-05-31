Middle East and Africa Travel Prepaid Card Market Intelligence Databook 2018

This product is a bundled offering, combining 7 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. The report provides market size and forecast of Middle East & Africa travel prepaid cards, covering four market segments and sub-segments for each of the 6 countries.

Scope

It details market size and forecast for travel prepaid card segment for the period 2013-2022. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions. Prepaid segments by card function: Overall prepaid card market and open loop card

Overall prepaid card market and open loop card Prepaid card categories: Open loop travel prepaid card

Open loop travel prepaid card Country Covered: United Arab Emirates , Saudi Arabia , Kenya , Nigeria , South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

2.1 Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.2 Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2012-2021

2.3 Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segments

2.4 Benchmarking Kenya Open Loop with Key Global Markets

2.5 Prepaid Card Fraud Statistics



3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

3.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators

3.2 Market Share Analysis by Open Loop Prepaid Card Categories



4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

4.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators

4.2 Market Share Analysis by Closed Loop Prepaid Card Categories



5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

5.1 Prepaid Card Spend Analysis by Age Group

5.2 Prepaid Card Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group

5.3 Prepaid Card Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

5.4 Prepaid Card Usage Analysis

5.5 Prepaid Card Analysis by Transaction Size



6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

6.1 Spend Analysis by Retail Segment, Value

6.2 Prepaid Penetration by Retail Categories



7 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2013-2022

7.1 Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2013-2022

7.2 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2013-2022



