Middle East and Africa UHT Milk Market Report 2023: Regional and Country Level Analysis to 2033 - Emerging Sustainable and Biodegrable Packaging Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and Africa UHT Milk Market: A Regional and Country Level Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa's UHT milk market is experiencing notable growth, driven by changing consumer lifestyles, urbanization, and the increasing demand for convenient and long-lasting dairy products. The market's growth is further propelled by a rising awareness of UHT milk's advantages, such as convenience, extended shelf life, and reduced food waste.



The increasing urbanization and a growing middle-class population in the Middle East and Africa are contributing to the surge in demand for UHT milk. As more consumers adopt busier lifestyles, there is a greater preference for products that offer convenience and flexibility. UHT milk aligns well with these preferences, providing a convenient, ready-to-consume dairy option. Additionally, the longer shelf life of UHT milk appeals to consumers who seek products with a more extended storage capability, particularly in regions with hot climates.



Government initiatives and investments in the dairy industry also play a role in the market's growth. Efforts to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the dairy supply chain, along with advancements in packaging technology, have contributed to the expansion of the UHT milk market in the Middle East and Africa.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the main factors driving the demand for Middle East and Africa UHT milk market?

and Africa UHT milk market? What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the Middle East and Africa UHT milk market?

and Africa UHT milk market? What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in Middle East and Africa UHT milk industry?

and Africa UHT milk industry? What is the futuristic outlook for the Middle East and Africa UHT milk in terms of growth potential?

and Africa UHT milk in terms of growth potential? Which milk type, product type, and distribution channel is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

What is the comparison between UHT milk and non-UHT milk?

Which country is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2033-2033)?

Company Profiles

Almarai

Arla Foods amba

Coega Dairy

Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd

Danone

Dewfresh (Pty) Ltd

Emmi Group

Friesland Campina

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

MEGGLE Group GmbH

Nestle

Parmalat S.p.A

Promasidor

The Coca-Cola Company

Woodlands Company

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Growing demand for products that necessitate limited refrigeration

1.1.2 Shifts in lifestyle, reflecting changes in consumer preferences and increased exposure to Western-style food products

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and buying criteria

1.6 Impact analysis for key global events- covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

1.7 Comparative Analysis between UHT Milk and Non-UHT Milk

1.8 Emerging Sustainable and biodegrable Packaging for UHT Milk

1.9 Market Dynamics Overview

1.9.1 Market Drivers

1.9.2 Market Restraints

1.9.3 Market Opportunities



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Middle East and Africa UHT Milk Market (by Distribution Channel)

2.3.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2.3.2 Convenience Stores

2.3.3 Online Retail

2.3.4 Specialty stores

2.3.5 Others



3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Middle East and Africa UHT Milk Market (by Milk Type)

3.3.1 Full Cream UHT Milk

3.3.2 Low Fat Milk

3.3.3 Skimmed UHT Milk

3.3.4 Semi-skimmed UHT Milk

3.4 Middle East and Africa UHT Milk Market (by Product Type)

3.4.1 Flavored

3.4.2 Unflavored



4 Region

4.1 Country Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Middle East and Africa

4.3.1 Key Market Participants in Middle East and Africa

4.3.2 Business Drivers

4.3.3 Business Challenges

4.3.4 Application

4.3.5 Product

4.3.6 Middle East and Africa UHT Milk Market (by Country)

4.3.6.1 South Africa

4.3.6.2 Saudi Arabia

4.3.6.3 Egypt

4.3.6.4 UAE

4.3.6.5 Nigeria

4.3.6.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa



5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profile

5.2.1 Company Overview

5.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.3 Top Competitors

5.2.4 Target Customers /End-Users

5.2.5 Key Personnel

5.2.6 Market Share

5.2.7 Analyst View

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t36gi5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets