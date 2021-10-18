Middle East and Gulf Medical Tourism Potential Report 2022: Profiles of the 8 Top Existing and Potential Medical Tourism Destinations

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism 2022: Middle East and Gulf Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The winds of change are sweeping across medical tourism in the Middle East and Gulf.

Once seen as just a source for other medical tourism destinations, some Middle East and Gulf states have taken stock and have or will seek to increase inbound medical tourism and reduce outbound medical tourism.

Outbound medical tourism costs millions of dollars in exchange revenue but often looks to have massive inbound medical tourism potential. Huge expatriate numbers confuse the situation. Some states want to be destinations but will not succeed.

This unique analysis of regional medical tourism looks forward rather than back as the pandemic changed the rules of engagement forever.

Medical tourism in 2022 and beyond will not be a restart of how it was left in 2019 and earlier as there is no guarantee that previous trends will return.

This report looks at the potential and future in the context of how the Middle East and Gulf countries are improving healthcare, Medical tourism is too often looked at in isolation from mainstream tourism and ignoring vital information on local healthcare, compulsory health insurance and private health insurance.

The author is a specialist analyst, researcher, writer and publisher who for the last 30 years has specialised in medical tourism, international healthcare and international health insurance. The report offers a holistic view with profiles of leading countries.

A key section profiles 8 top existing and potential medical tourism destinations in the Middle East- for inbound and outbound. Another section profiles another 9 leading medical tourism sources.

For those new to medical tourism, there is background such as how published numbers can be misleading, the role of key accreditors and why people become medical tourists.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

Africa overview

overview Future of medical tourism overview

2. PREDICTIONS

Five reasons to be optimistic

How will medical travel be different?

How medical tourism will evolve

Moving away from price

Future of medical tourism in 2022

Global healthcare

The new normal

Against the new normal

An alternative view of global travel

How to save medical tourism from itself

Reputation

Future of air travel

Diaspora medical tourism

Future of health insurance and healthcare

Build back better

What got you here, won't get you there

Medical tourism predictions

3. TOP MIDDLE EAST DESTINATIONS

Top 8 existing and potential medical tourism destinations in the Middle East

Abu Dhabi



Bahrain



Dubai



Egypt



Iran



Israel



Jordan



Saudi Arabia

4. INBOUND COUNTRY PROFILES

Overview

Potential

Risks

Medical tourism numbers in

Reliability of numbers

Medical tourism numbers targets

Medical tourism visas

Where medical tourists come from

Why inbound medical tourists go there

Inbound medical tourism treatments

Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism

Target markets by country

Medical tourism promotion

Medical tourism financial incentives and grants

Medical tourism at airports and airlines

Medical tourism revenue

Medical tourism revenue targets

Domestic medical tourism

Medical tourism regulation

Medical tourism price regulation

Compulsory travel insurance for visitors

Promotional organisations

5. OUTBOUND INFORMATION ON INBOUND PROFILES

Medical tourism numbers out

Medical tourism outbound spending

Where medical tourists go

Why outbound medical tourists go abroad

Health insurers and medical tourism

6. BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON INBOUND PROFILES

Tourists 2019

Population 2021

Expatriate numbers

Diaspora

Healthcare

Healthcare regulators

State health insurance

State health insurance top-up

Compulsory health insurance

7. TOP MIDDLE EAST SOURCES

Top 9 medical tourism sources in the Middle East

These are countries NOT listed as existing or potential destinations

Iraq



Kuwait



Lebanon



Libya



Oman



Qatar



Syria



UAE



Yemen

8. OUTBOUND PROFILES

Medical tourism numbers out

Medical tourism outbound spending

Where medical tourists go

Why outbound medical tourists go abroad

Health insurers and medical tourism

Tourists 2019

Population 2021

Expatriate numbers

Diaspora

Healthcare

Healthcare regulators

State health insurance

State health insurance top-up

Compulsory health insurance

9. MEDICAL TOURISM BACKGROUND

Introduction

History of medical tourism

Wellness and medical tourism

UNWTO definitions

Global figures on medical tourism

International patients

Why migration alters figures

Global medical tourism figures by country

Global medical tourism country figures illusions

International medical tourism

Regional medical tourism

Domestic medical tourism

Distribution

Agents

Agency requirements of hospitals

Airlines

Direct chat

International medical accreditation

Legal and ethical issues

Price comparisons

Price regulation

Smartphones

Why do people become medical tourists

Defining medical tourists

Cancer

Cosmetic surgery

Diabetes treatment

Eyecare

Obesity treatment

Organ transplants

Medical tourism and insurance

10. LEADING ACCREDITATION ORGANISATIONS

ACHS International

Acreditas Global

Accreditation Canada

American Accreditation Commission International

American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities International

Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care

COHSASA

DNV-GL Healthcare

Global Clinic Rating

Global Healthcare Accreditation

Global Healthcare Travel Council

Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Programme

International Organisation for Standardisation

International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery

International Society for Quality in Health Care

International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation

Joint Commission International

KTQ International

SafeCare

Temos

