Middle East and North Africa Oil Refining Markets, 2010-2018 & 2019-2024: Market Data and Business Intelligence of All Operational and Upcoming New Refineries

This downstream energy sector report, Crude Oil Refining Industry in Middle East and North Africa 2019: Market Data and Business Intelligence of All Operational and Upcoming New Refineries is a complete source of information on Middle East and North Africa crude oil refining industry.



It provides Country, Refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region.



The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in Middle East and North Africa region and provides in depth analysis of the latest industry updates.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Figures & Tables



2 Middle East and North Africa Refining Markets Overview

2.1 Report Objectives

2.2 Definition and Coverage



3 Refining Industry in Middle East and North Africa

3.1 Middle East and North Africa Refining Market Snapshot, 2018

3.2 Role of Middle East and North Africa in Global Refining Markets

3.2.1 Contribution to Global Refining Capacity, 2018

3.2.2 Middle East and North Africa Average Refinery Complexity Factor vs. Global, 2018



4 Middle East and North Africa Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints

4.1 Middle East and North Africa Refining Industry: Trends and Issues

4.1.1 Middle East and North Africa Refining Industry: Major Trends

4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in Middle East and North Africa Refining Sector



5 Middle East and North Africa Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2024

5.1 Middle East and North Africa Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.1 Middle East and North Africa Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.2 Middle East and North Africa Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.3 Middle East and North Africa Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2024

5.1.4 Middle East and North Africa LPG Demand Forecast to 2024

5.2 Middle East and North Africa Refined Products Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.1 Middle East and North Africa Gasoline Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.2 Middle East and North Africa Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.3 Middle East and North Africa Kerosene Production Forecast to 2024

5.2.4 Middle East and North Africa LPG Production Forecast to 2024



6 Middle East and North Africa Refinery Processing Capacities Forecast to 2024

6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in Middle East and North Africa

6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

6.2 Middle East and North Africa Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast by Major Countries, 2010-2024

6.3 Middle East and North Africa Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024

6.4 Middle East and North Africa Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.5 Middle East and North Africa Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

6.6 Middle East and North Africa Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024



7 Middle East and North Africa Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities

7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries

7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Middle East and North Africa

7.2.1 Refinery, Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details

7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries



8 Key Strategies Middle East and North Africa Refining Companies

8.1 Middle East and North Africa Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024



9 Middle East and North Africa Refinery Capacities Historic and Forecast by Country 2010-2024

9.1 Oil Refining Industry in Saudi Arabia

9.1.1 Detailed information of all Operational and New Refineries in Saudi Arabia, 2010-2024

9.1.2 Saudi Arabia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.1.3 Saudi Arabia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.1.4 Saudi Arabia Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024

9.2 Oil Refining Industry in Iran

9.3 Oil Refining Industry in United Arab Emirates

9.4 Oil Refining Industry in Iraq

9.5 Oil Refining Industry in Egypt

9.6 Oil Refining Industry in Kuwait

9.7 Oil Refining Industry in Algeria

9.8 Oil Refining Industry in Qatar

9.9 Oil Refining Industry in Libya

9.10 Oil Refining Industry in Oman

9.11 Oil Refining Industry in Bahrain

9.12 Oil Refining Industry in Syria

9.13 Oil Refining Industry in Morocco

9.14 Oil Refining Industry in Yemen

9.15 Oil Refining Industry in Jordan

9.16 Oil Refining Industry in Tunisia



Companies Mentioned

Saudi Aramco

National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company

Kuwait National Petroleum

