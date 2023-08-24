Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts Report 2023: StarzPlay, Shahid VIP and OSN+ will Account for 46% of the Arabic Subscriptions by 2029, Adding 4.7 Million Subscribers

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 Aug, 2023, 17:30 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There will be 28 million SVOD subscriptions across 13 Arabic countries by 2029, up from 15 million in 2023. Netflix will still lead the market, but local players will provide a strong challenge.

As some of the US-based platforms lower their global rollout and local content commitments, the Arabic players will thrive.

StarzPlay, Shahid VIP and OSN+ will account for 46% of the Arabic total subscriptions by 2029, collectively adding 4.7 million subscribers from 2023.

Who should read this report?

Job Functions:

  • Corporate development
  • Strategy
  • Analyst
  • Researcher

Types of Companies:

  • Content owners
  • Broadcasters
  • SVOD platforms
  • AVOD platforms
  • Telcos
  • Pay TV operators
  • TV equipment manufacturers
  • Banks - Media analysts
  • Consultancies - media analysts
  • Satellite operators

This PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

  • Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 65-page PDF document.
  • A 70-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 20 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV+
  • Batelco
  • beIN
  • Discovery+
  • Disney+
  • Fox Plus
  • HBO Max
  • MBC (Middle East Broadcasting Center)
  • NBCUniversal
  • Netflix
  • OSN
  • OSN (formerly called Orbit Showtime Network)
  • Paramount+
  • Shahid VIP
  • StarzPlay
  • STC (Saudi Telecom Company)
  • Viu
  • Zain
  • Zee5

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/es0276

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Cybersecurity Insurance Market to Reach USD 33.4 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Cyber Threats and Regulatory Compliance

Accelerating Adventures: Global Electric ATV, UTV, and Golf Cart Market Set to Soar to $6.81 Billion by 2032

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.