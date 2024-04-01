Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Market Report 2024 with Database Covering Each Year 2015-2029 for 20 Countries by Household Penetration, SVOD Subscribers and OTT Revenues

01 Apr, 2024, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There will be 26 million SVOD subscriptions across 13 Arabic countries by 2029, up from 14 million in 2023. Netflix will lose its market leadership to Shahid VIP. Netflix had 3.8 million subscribers by end-2023, followed by Shahid VIP (3.5 million) and StarzPlay (3 million). As some of the US-based platforms lower their global rollout and local content commitments, the Arabic players will thrive.
This PDF and excel report comes in two parts:
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 64-page PDF document.
- A 70-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2029 for 20 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.
Who should read this report?
Job Functions:
- Corporate development
- Strategy
- Analyst
- Researcher
Types of Companies:
- Content owners
- Broadcasters
- SVOD platforms
- AVOD platforms
- Telcos
- Pay TV operators
- TV equipment manufacturers
- Banks - Media analysts
- Consultancies - media analysts
- Satellite operators
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Prime Video
- Amediateka
- Apple TV+
- beIN Connect
- blu
- Blu TV
- Cellcom TV
- Disney+
- Ivi
- Megogo
- Netflix
- OSN
- Partner
- Shahid VIP
- StarzPlay
- STC TV
- Sting TV
- Tivibu
- Turkcell
- Vodafone TV
- Yes+
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyfbwf
