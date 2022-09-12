Middle East and North Africa SVOD Market Report 2022-2027 - Netflix will Continue to Lead the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Middle East and North Africa SVOD Forecasts 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There will be 21.52 million paying SVOD subscriptions [TV episodes and movies only] across 13 Arabic countries by 2027, up from 9.49 million in 2021.

Simon Murray, the Principal Analyst, said: "Netflix will continue to lead the market, although Disney+ has provided a strong challenge since June. We assume that Netflix and Disney+ will add hybrid ad-supported tiers in a pan-Arabic platform from 2024."

Despite its fast growth, Disney+ will remain behind StarzPlay (3.47 million subscribers by 2027) and Shahid VIP (3.77 million subscribers by 2027).

OSN lost some momentum after Disney+ withdrew its content and started as a standalone platform, However, OSN will retain exclusive rights to HBO Max and Paramount+ content. OSN will have 1.60 million paying SVOD subscribers by 2027.

Key Topics Covered:



Published in August 2022, this 100-page PDF and excel report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country analysis for 20 countries in a 54-page PDF document.

A 46-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 20 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Amediateka

Apple TV+

beIN Connect

blu

Cellcom TV

Disney+

HBO

Ivi

Megogo

Netflix

OSN

Paramount+

Partner

Shahid VIP

StarzPlay

STC TV

Sting TV

Tivibu

Turkcell

Vodafone TV

Yes+

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8ukrl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets