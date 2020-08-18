Middle East and North Africa telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2020-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Operators' investments in both the fixed (mainly fibre) and mobile (both 4G and 5G) markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will lead to USD7.1 billion growth in the total telecoms revenue between 2019 and 2025 (1.7% CAGR). This report provides insight into the market trends across the region and gives detailed analysis of countries' expected performance.



This report and associated data annex provide:

a 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for the MENA region as a whole and for 12 key countries

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.

Coverage

Geographical coverage



Region modelled

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Countries modelled individually

Algeria

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Morocco

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Tunisia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Key performance indicators

Connections

Mobile

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone,

non-smartphone

Fixed

Voice, broadband

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, 5G, other

Pay TV

Traffic

Fixed and mobile

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Mobile data traffic

Revenue/ARPU/ASPU

Mobile

Service, retail, wholesale

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Fixed

Service, retail, wholesale

Voice, broadband, dedicated connections

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, 5G, other

ICT services

Pay TV

