Middle East and North Africa telecoms market: trends and forecasts 2020-2025
The total telecoms revenue in MENA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% between 2019 and 2025, despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
Operators' investments in both the fixed (mainly fibre) and mobile (both 4G and 5G) markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will lead to USD7.1 billion growth in the total telecoms revenue between 2019 and 2025 (1.7% CAGR). This report provides insight into the market trends across the region and gives detailed analysis of countries' expected performance.
This report and associated data annex provide:
- a 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for the MENA region as a whole and for 12 key countries
- an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries
- an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
- a summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.
Coverage
Geographical coverage
Region modelled
- Middle East and North Africa (MENA)
Countries modelled individually
- Algeria
- Egypt
- Iran
- Iraq
- Israel
- Kuwait
- Morocco
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- Tunisia
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Key performance indicators
Connections
Mobile
- Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
- Prepaid, contract
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
- Smartphone,
non-smartphone
Fixed
- Voice, broadband
- Narrowband voice, VoBB
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, 5G, other
Pay TV
Traffic
Fixed and mobile
- Outgoing minutes, MoU
Mobile data traffic
Revenue/ARPU/ASPU
Mobile
- Service, retail, wholesale
- Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
- Handset voice, messaging, data
- Prepaid, contract
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
Fixed
- Service, retail, wholesale
- Voice, broadband, dedicated connections
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, FWA, 5G, other
ICT services
Pay TV
